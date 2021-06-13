Cancel
Galax, VA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Galax

Galax Bulletin
 8 days ago
(GALAX, VA) Gas prices vary across the Galax area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Galax area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.8 to $2.85 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Galax area appeared to be at CITGO, at 8308 Carrollton Pike.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Galax area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

8308 Carrollton Pike, Galax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99

Baywood Market & Deli

10405 Grayson Pkwy, Galax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.80
$3.10
$3.40
$2.94
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99

CITGO

200 S Main St, Galax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.24
$--
$2.99

Marathon

806 S Main St, Galax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.24
$3.63
$3.00

Mobil

812 S Main St, Galax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.54
$2.99

BP

900 S Main St, Galax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.54
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Baywood Market & Deli at 10405 Grayson Pkwy. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Galax, VA
10
Followers
16
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Galax Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

