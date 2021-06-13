Analysis shows most expensive gas in Galax

(GALAX, VA) Gas prices vary across the Galax area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Galax area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.8 to $2.85 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Galax area appeared to be at CITGO, at 8308 Carrollton Pike.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Galax area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 8308 Carrollton Pike, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Baywood Market & Deli 10405 Grayson Pkwy, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 2.94 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

CITGO 200 S Main St, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 2.99

Marathon 806 S Main St, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ 3.63 $ 3.00

Mobil 812 S Main St, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 2.99

BP 900 S Main St, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Baywood Market & Deli at 10405 Grayson Pkwy. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.