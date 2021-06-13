Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marble Falls, TX

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Marble Falls

Posted by 
Marble Falls Today
Marble Falls Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIZwi_0aT00d3Z00

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Gas prices vary across the Marble Falls area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Marble Falls area was $2.67 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.44 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texan Mart, at 6802 W Fm-2147.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Texan Mart

6802 W Fm-2147, Marble Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

711 N Us-281, Marble Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1003 Fm-1431, Marble Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.85

Exxon

1301 N Us-281, Marble Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Stripes

3501 N Us-281, Marble Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.72
$3.02
$3.32
$2.82
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.85

Bucks

8037 Fm-1431, Granite Shoals
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Major Brand at 407 N Us-281. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.44 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls, TX
11
Followers
19
Post
663
Views
ABOUT

With Marble Falls Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marble Falls, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Texan Mart#Major Brand#407 N Us 281
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Marble Falls, TXPosted by
Marble Falls Today

Where's the cheapest gas in Marble Falls?

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) According to Marble Falls gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Major Brand at 407 N Us-281. Regular there was listed at $2.44 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Texan Mart at 6802 W Fm-2147, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Marble Falls, TXPosted by
Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Marble Falls: Monday, June 21: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then
Marble Falls, TXPosted by
Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.43 per gallon

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marble Falls area offering savings of $0.43 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Major Brand at 407 N Us-281. Regular there was listed at $2.44 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.87 at Valero at 1710 N Us-281, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.