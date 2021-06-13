Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Marble Falls

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Gas prices vary across the Marble Falls area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Marble Falls area was $2.67 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.44 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texan Mart, at 6802 W Fm-2147.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Texan Mart 6802 W Fm-2147, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 711 N Us-281, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1003 Fm-1431, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Exxon 1301 N Us-281, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stripes 3501 N Us-281, Marble Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.82 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.85

Bucks 8037 Fm-1431, Granite Shoals

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Major Brand at 407 N Us-281. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.44 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.