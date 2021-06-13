Paying too much for gas Manchester? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MANCHESTER, KY) Gas prices vary across the Manchester area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Manchester area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.83 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Manchester area appeared to be at CMR Quick Stop, at 35 Ky-80.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

CMR Quick Stop 35 Ky-80, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Speedway 421 Richmond Rd, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.44 $ --

Gulf 415 Richmond Rd, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 440 Richmond Rd, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1190 N Us-421, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2361 S Us-421, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at Us-421. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.