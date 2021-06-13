Cancel
Burlington, IA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Burlington as of Sunday

Burlington Voice
Burlington Voice
 8 days ago
(BURLINGTON, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Burlington area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Burlington area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Burlington area appeared to be at Ayerco, at Us-34.

If you're looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Burlington area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Ayerco

Us-34, Carman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.75
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Hy-Vee at 3140 Agency St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Burlington, IA
ABOUT

With Burlington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

