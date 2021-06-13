High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Burlington as of Sunday

(BURLINGTON, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Burlington area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Burlington area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Burlington area appeared to be at Ayerco, at Us-34.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Burlington area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Ayerco Us-34, Carman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Hy-Vee at 3140 Agency St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.