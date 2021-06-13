Cancel
Poughkeepsie, NY

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Poughkeepsie

Poughkeepsie Voice
 8 days ago
(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Poughkeepsie?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Poughkeepsie area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 11 Marist Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

11 Marist Dr, Poughkeepsie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.55
$--
$--

Mobil

3480 North Rd, Poughkeepsie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$3.39

Mobil

2646 South Rd, Poughkeepsie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$3.39

Mobil

2605 South Rd, Poughkeepsie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$3.39

Shell

1831 New Hackensack Rd, Poughkeepsie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$2.99
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$3.09

Shell

35 Vassar Rd, Poughkeepsie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.15
$3.39
$--
card
card$3.17
$3.25
$3.49
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 688 Freedom Plains Rd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

