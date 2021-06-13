Don’t overpay for gas in Rock Hill: Analysis shows most expensive station

(ROCK HILL, SC) Gas prices vary across the Rock Hill area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.45 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.66 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rock Hill area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1350 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rock Hill area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1350 E Main St, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

CITGO 815 Albright Rd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Bob's Food Mart 1307 E Main St, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 684 S Heckle Blvd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

BP 1500 Albright Rd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.32 $ 3.70 $ --

Shell 1754 Saluda St, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.23 $ 3.70 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 1225 Cherry Rd . As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.