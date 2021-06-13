Cancel
Rock Hill, SC

Don’t overpay for gas in Rock Hill: Analysis shows most expensive station

Rock Hill Digest
 8 days ago
(ROCK HILL, SC) Gas prices vary across the Rock Hill area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.45 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.66 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rock Hill area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1350 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rock Hill area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

1350 E Main St, Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

CITGO

815 Albright Rd, Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Bob's Food Mart

1307 E Main St, Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

684 S Heckle Blvd, Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

BP

1500 Albright Rd, Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.32
$3.70
$--

Shell

1754 Saluda St, Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.23
$3.70
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 1225 Cherry Rd . As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

