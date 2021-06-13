Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Visalia
(VISALIA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Visalia?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.55 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.10 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Visalia area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Visalia area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3717 W Caldwell Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--
|card
card$4.59
$4.79
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--
|card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$--
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.09
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 101 W Visalia Rd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.