Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visalia, CA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Visalia

Posted by 
Visalia Updates
Visalia Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZkyQ_0aSzo6nx00

(VISALIA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Visalia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.55 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.10 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Visalia area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Visalia area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3717 W Caldwell Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

3717 W Caldwell Ave, Visalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$--
$--

Chevron

110 N Akers St, Visalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$--

Chevron

5215 W Walnut Ave, Visalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$--

Chevron

410 E Mineral King Ave, Visalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2736 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$--
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--

Chevron

1330 N Demaree St, Visalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.09
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 101 W Visalia Rd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Visalia Updates

Visalia Updates

Visalia, CA
42
Followers
20
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Visalia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Visalia, CA
Visalia, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#W Caldwell Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Visalia, CAPosted by
Visalia Updates

Save $1.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Visalia

(VISALIA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Visalia area offering savings of $1.04 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at PJ Express Mart at 138 W Visalia Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.59 at Chevron at 110 N Akers St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.