Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Visalia

(VISALIA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Visalia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.55 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.10 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Visalia area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Visalia area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3717 W Caldwell Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3717 W Caldwell Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ -- $ --

Chevron 110 N Akers St, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ --

Chevron 5215 W Walnut Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ --

Chevron 410 E Mineral King Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2736 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ -- card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

Chevron 1330 N Demaree St, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 101 W Visalia Rd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.