Paying too much for gas Charleston? Analysis shows most expensive station

(CHARLESTON, SC) Gas prices vary across the Charleston area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Charleston area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Charleston area appeared to be at BP, at 17 Lockwood Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

BP 17 Lockwood Dr, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Li'l Cricket 1029 Harbor View Rd , Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.66 $ --

Marathon 1601 Harbor View Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.26 $ 3.57 $ 2.99

Shell 508 Us-17 Byp, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.35 $ 3.72 $ --

Shell 685 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.28 $ 3.62 $ --

VGO 1406 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 588 E Bay St. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.