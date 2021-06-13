Cancel
Charleston, SC

Paying too much for gas Charleston? Analysis shows most expensive station

Charleston Post
 8 days ago
(CHARLESTON, SC) Gas prices vary across the Charleston area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Charleston area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Charleston area appeared to be at BP, at 17 Lockwood Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

BP

17 Lockwood Dr, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Li'l Cricket

1029 Harbor View Rd , Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.66
$--

Marathon

1601 Harbor View Rd, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.26
$3.57
$2.99

Shell

508 Us-17 Byp, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.35
$3.72
$--

Shell

685 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.28
$3.62
$--

VGO

1406 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 588 E Bay St. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

