Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacific House, CA

Don’t overpay for gas in Pacific House: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Pacific House News Watch
Pacific House News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSS2z_0aSzmPAr00

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.31 for gas in the Pacific House area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pacific House area was $4.31 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $4.29 to $4.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pacific House area appeared to be at Sly Park Country Store, at 4782 Sly Park Rd .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Sly Park Country Store

4782 Sly Park Rd , Pollock Pines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 6529 Pony Express Tr. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House, CA
1
Followers
90
Post
214
Views
ABOUT

With Pacific House News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific House, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sly Park Country Store#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Pacific House, CAPosted by
Pacific House News Watch

This is the cheapest gas in Pacific House right now

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Pacific House, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas. Shell at 6529 Pony Express Tr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 7720 Us-50, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.
Pacific House, CAPosted by
Pacific House News Watch

Pacific House gas at $4.29 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) According to Pacific House gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 6529 Pony Express Tr. Regular there was listed at $4.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Chevron at 7720 Us-50, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Pacific House, CAPosted by
Pacific House News Watch

Check out these homes for sale in Pacific House now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Cozy Cabin 2 Bed/1 Bath Cabin Home Making This A Great Opportunity For First Time Buyers Or Investors Looking For Passive Income! This home has a fence surround the home, large parking area ideal for RV parking. Entering the home you enter in the living room which holds a fireplace, ceiling fan and large windows bringing in ton of natural light. Kitchen is located right to the left of the front door which has granite counters & backsplash, breakfast bar & breakfast nook, matching dishwasher, range & hood. Large utility room w/laundry hookups that has a guest bedroom w/walk-in closet. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, walk in closet & access to the bathroom which also has access to a hallway joining to the utility room. Bathroom has upgraded vanity w/his & her sinks. Large yard space for entertaining & outbuilding that can be used as storage. This home has easy access to El Dorado Fwy while being near Shopping & walking distance to Pinewood Elementary School. Must See!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jenny Madrid, Keller Williams Realty Tulare County at 559-733-4100</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHVsYXJlJTIwQ291bnR5JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVRDTUxTQ0EtMjExMDU4JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Beautiful home located in Pollock Pines, 4 bed 3 bath 3000 sqft of living space. Main floor has huge master bedroom with fire place and two bedrooms + den. Kitchen has granite counters and upgraded lighting with lots of storage. Walk out on deck for breath taking views perfect for entertainment or relaxing under the stars. Down stairs is perfect for in-laws or rental has full kitchen ,bath and separate entrance . Property is all fenced and has an adorable chicken coop, and also a new horse shoe pit. Home is just a short walk to pool and club house and a 10 min drive to the lake. Owner has made this home very desirable, with many upgrades including ring and smart house. Home also has new carpet with pet smart technology and tempur pedic padding in bedrooms.Lots of amenities and upgrades. Come and see and make this your new home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennette Porteur, Bertao Real Estate Group at 831-637-8400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4NDIyMTQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Perfect home for a full-time residence or a vacation destination! Tucked away in the peaceful forested community of Sierra Springs, just down the road from the popular Jenkinson lake recreation area and local wineries it's also a short drive to Lake Tahoe and ski resorts. This home offers year-round recreation and entertainment. There are three bedrooms two bathrooms a comfortable living room with a cozy wood-burning stove newer laminate flooring and vaulted ceilings that add to its spaciousness and with the bonus of a large wrap-around deck, it makes for a great place for entertaining. The community also has two pools, tennis courts playgrounds, and a clubhouse.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tom Ward, NextHome Cedar Street Realty at 916-550-9616</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTgxNDU0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Pacific House, CAPosted by
Pacific House News Watch

A job on your schedule? These Pacific House positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Pacific House-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule- Full Time $3500+ per week; 2. Winery Sales Associate; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Chick-fil-A Team Member - Granite Bay CA; 6. Office Assistant; 7. Hiring Caregivers In Placerville - $100 Bonus if HCA-Registered; 8. Part Time Assistant Manager; 9. Sales / Admin Assistant; 10. Social Services Aide;