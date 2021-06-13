Don’t overpay for gas in Pacific House: Analysis shows most expensive station

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.31 for gas in the Pacific House area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pacific House area was $4.31 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $4.29 to $4.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pacific House area appeared to be at Sly Park Country Store, at 4782 Sly Park Rd .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Sly Park Country Store 4782 Sly Park Rd , Pollock Pines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 6529 Pony Express Tr. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.