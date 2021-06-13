Where’s the most expensive gas in Beresford?

(BERESFORD, SD) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Beresford area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Beresford area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 910 W Cedar St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Beresford area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 910 W Cedar St, Beresford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 1506 W Cedar St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.