Paying too much for gas Enterprise? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ENTERPRISE, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Enterprise?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Enterprise area was $3.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.69 to $3.84 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Enterprise area appeared to be at Chevron, at 111 N W 1St St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 111 N W 1St St, Enterprise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.74 $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 3.64 card card $ 3.84 $ 3.94 $ 4.14 $ 3.74

Texaco 207 S River St, Enterprise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Texaco at 207 S River St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.