Salida, CO

Paying too much for gas Salida? Analysis shows most expensive station

Salida News Alert
 8 days ago
(SALIDA, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.43 for gas in the Salida area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Salida area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.45, with an average price of $3.43 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 337 W. 1St St..

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

337 W. 1St St., Salida
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.72
$3.95
$3.39

Phillips 66

310 Rainbow Blvd, Salida
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.05
$3.39

Shell

1046 E Rainbow Blvd, Salida
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$3.39

Sinclair

445 W Rainbow Blvd, Salida
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.05
$3.39

Shell

11344 Us-50, Salida
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 946 E Rainbow Blvd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Salida, CO
