Analysis shows most expensive gas in Sikeston
(SIKESTON, MO) Gas prices vary across the Sikeston area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sikeston area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sikeston area appeared to be at Huck's, at 823 E Malone Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.94
$3.19
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to R & P Oil at 111 Broadway St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.