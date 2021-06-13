Cancel
Sikeston, MO

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Sikeston

Sikeston Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0aSzcIsu00

(SIKESTON, MO) Gas prices vary across the Sikeston area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sikeston area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sikeston area appeared to be at Huck's, at 823 E Malone Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Huck's

823 E Malone Ave, Sikeston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$2.99

Break Time

420 N Main St, Sikeston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.94
$3.19
$2.99

Rhodes 101

535 N Main St, Sikeston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$--

BJ's Quick Shop

905 S Main St , Sikeston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$2.99

Rhodes 101

1061 S Main St, Sikeston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$2.99

Break Time

1302 S Main St, Sikeston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to R & P Oil at 111 Broadway St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

