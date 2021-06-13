Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Des Moines
(DES MOINES, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in Des Moines?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.74 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.48 per gallon to $3.22, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Des Moines area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, at 5169 Merle Hay Rd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$2.87
$3.42
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$2.85
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$2.85
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$2.85
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$2.85
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$2.85
$3.25
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1101 73Rd St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.48 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.