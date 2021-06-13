Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Des Moines

Posted by 
Des Moines Times
Des Moines Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0aSzZ93Z00

(DES MOINES, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in Des Moines?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.74 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.48 per gallon to $3.22, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Des Moines area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, at 5169 Merle Hay Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh

5169 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$2.87
$3.42
$--

Git n Go

3274 E University Ave, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$2.85
$--
$2.93

Git-n-Go

865 42Nd St, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$2.85
$3.29
$--

Git n Go

5736 Franklin Ave, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$2.85
$3.29
$--

Git n Go

3000 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$2.85
$3.29
$--

QuikTrip

4600 Merle Hay Rd, Urbandale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$2.85
$3.25
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1101 73Rd St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.48 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Des Moines Times

Des Moines Times

Des Moines, IA
105
Followers
217
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Des Moines Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#S Club#Gasbuddy Sunday#Hy Vee Fast Fresh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Des Moines Times

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Des Moines

(DES MOINES, IA) According to Des Moines gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.69 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 1101 73Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.48 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Git n Go at 3274 E University Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.
Des Moines Times

Live events coming up in Des Moines

1. Sam Riggs - - The Dark Sky Tour; 2. Shoot To Thrill: A Tribute To AC/DC; 3. Nightingale Brunch Club: House Music Brunch; 4. Cory Wong & The Wongnotes; 5. Anderson East - Maybe We Never Die Tour;
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Des Moines Times

Des Moines Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Des Moines: Monday, June 21: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Des Moines Times

Top homes for sale in Des Moines

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Synergy Homes showcases the Ava Plan Modern Farmhouse design! This walkout ranch is on a tree lined lot in cul-de-sac. Great open floor plan
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Des Moines Times

Des Moines diesel price check shows where to save $0.30 per gallon

(DES MOINES, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Des Moines area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Des Moines area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at Kwik Star at 4105 Hubbell Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Kum & Go at 5050 Nw 2Nd Ave.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Des Moines Times

Here’s the cheapest gas in Des Moines Saturday

(DES MOINES, IA) According to Des Moines gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1101 73Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.48 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh at 5169 Merle Hay Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Des Moines Times

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Des Moines

(DES MOINES, IA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Des Moines Times

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Des Moines

(DES MOINES, IA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.26 if you’re buying diesel in Des Moines, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Des Moines area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.83, at Kwik Star at 4105 Hubbell Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Kum & Go at 5050 Nw 2Nd Ave.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Des Moines Times

This is the cheapest gas in Des Moines right now

(DES MOINES, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Des Moines area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1101 73Rd St. Regular there was listed at $2.51 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.22 at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh at 5169 Merle Hay Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.