Lexington, OK

Lexington Weather Forecast

Lexington News Watch
Lexington News Watch
 9 days ago

LEXINGTON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aSvrwM700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lexington, OK
ABOUT

With Lexington News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

