Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake City, FL

A rainy Sunday in Lake City — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Lake City Journal
Lake City Journal
 9 days ago

(LAKE CITY, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lake City Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0aSve95y00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lake City Journal

Lake City Journal

Lake City, FL
27
Followers
20
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake City, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Posted by
Lake City Journal

Daily Weather Forecast For Lake City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lake City: Tuesday, June 22: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Thursday, June 24: Showers and thunderstorms likely during
Lake City, FLPosted by
Lake City Journal

Lake City calendar: Coming events

1. Sunday Funday With Hardwired and Rocket Queen; 2. KIDS CAMP Lion’s Pride; 3. Independence Day Festival & Fireworks; 4. Lake City (Columbia County), FL ServSafe Manager's Class and Exam; 5. Choose Your Favorite Flower Crown Animal -All Ages;
Posted by
Lake City Journal

Coming soon: Lake City events

1. 18+ Adult Night; 2. Southern Burn At The Keg Room; 3. Independence Day Festival and Fireworks; 4. Freedom Car Show; 5. Adult Beginner Summer Tennis Camp — LCCCTA;
Lake City, FLPosted by
Lake City Journal

Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lake City

(LAKE CITY, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Lake City, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 923 Se Fl-100. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Marathon at 4772 Nw Us-41, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.