Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Angelo, TX

Sunday sun alert in San Angelo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
San Angelo News Flash
San Angelo News Flash
 9 days ago

(SAN ANGELO, TX) A sunny Sunday is here for San Angelo, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Angelo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aSvbMRx00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo, TX
11
Followers
22
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Angelo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
San Angelo, TXPosted by
San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Angelo: Tuesday, June 22: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day;
San Angelo, TXPosted by
San Angelo News Flash

Save up to $0.19 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in San Angelo

(SAN ANGELO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Angelo area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 5749 Sherwood Way. Regular there was listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.82 at Shell at 107 S Abe St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
San Angelo, TXPosted by
San Angelo News Flash

Here’s the cheapest gas in San Angelo Saturday

(SAN ANGELO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in San Angelo, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, AAFES at 279 Kearney Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pic-n-Pac at 5904 Us-87, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.