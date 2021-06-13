Sunday sun alert in San Angelo — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SAN ANGELO, TX) A sunny Sunday is here for San Angelo, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Angelo:

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 97 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 99 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.