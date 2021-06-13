3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Covelo
(COVELO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Covelo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Covelo:
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 44 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.