Colorado City, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Colorado City

Posted by 
Colorado City Today
Colorado City Today
 9 days ago

COLORADO CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSvDGMj00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Colorado City Today

Colorado City Today

Colorado City, AZ
ABOUT

With Colorado City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Colorado City, AZ
Posted by
Colorado City Today

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(COLORADO CITY, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Colorado City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!