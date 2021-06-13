Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nantucket, MA

Sun forecast for Nantucket — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Nantucket Voice
Nantucket Voice
 9 days ago

(NANTUCKET, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nantucket. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nantucket:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0aSvA8D700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 59 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 61 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Nantucket Voice

Nantucket Voice

Nantucket, MA
10
Followers
84
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nantucket Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Nantucket, MAPosted by
Nantucket Voice

Nantucket is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(NANTUCKET, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nantucket. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.