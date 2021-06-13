Cancel
Belle Glade, FL

Jump on Belle Glade’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Belle Glade Journal
 9 days ago

(BELLE GLADE, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Belle Glade Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belle Glade:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aSv6mCL00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

