Foodie Freebies with a Vax Card in L.A.

While you might not be the big one and a half-million-dollar winner in Los Angeles county, other goodies like free food with a vax card in L.A. will have you feeling almost as good. Plus, you got vaccinated for COVID-19, which means your health is as good as gold!

Krispy Kreme (Burbank)

Krispy Kreme will literally give you a doughnut a day if you show up with your vaccine card. That's kind of like getting free doughnuts for a year, which is pretty sweet.

Krispy Kreme EatDrinkLA

Shake Shack

Today, Saturday, June 12th, is the last day you can get FREE Crinkle Cut Fries with the purchase of any burger or chicken sando just by showing your vaccine card. Plus for Pride Month, you can enjoy the special Berry Frozen Custard with mango and passionfruit and give a 5% donation to the Trevor Project with your purchase.

Shake Shack EatDrinkLA

Taco Bell

Taco Bell will begin giving away a FREE Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco with proof of vaccination beginning June 15th. So until then you better keep it to Cool Ranch flavor.

Taco Bell Taco Tacobell.com

Budweiser

Get a FREE Beer from Budweiser when you register on their ABeeronBud site. Although the promotion was supposed to end in May, I can see that the brew is still flowing on the internets.

Chipotle

Not to be outdone by the bell, Chipotle will give a free topping, queso blanco, or price equivalent side starting June 15th with your vaccine card.

Fresh Avocados Chipotle

Non Foodie Related

While I know we're all after free food with a vax card in L.A., there are also some non-foodie incentives out there that can be just as delicious. From June 15th to the 20th, the Clippers and the Golden State Warriors will be offering 15-20% off tickets in their online stores.

The date June 15th coincides with California's full reopening so I can only assume there will be more goodies on the way for everyone who's choosing to help the herd!