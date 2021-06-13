Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Foodie Freebies with a Vax Card in L.A.

Posted by 
EatDrinkLA
EatDrinkLA
 11 days ago

While you might not be the big one and a half-million-dollar winner in Los Angeles county, other goodies like free food with a vax card in L.A. will have you feeling almost as good. Plus, you got vaccinated for COVID-19, which means your health is as good as gold!

Krispy Kreme (Burbank)

Krispy Kreme will literally give you a doughnut a day if you show up with your vaccine card. That's kind of like getting free doughnuts for a year, which is pretty sweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POdS5_0aSZrKFP00
Krispy KremeEatDrinkLA

Shake Shack

Today, Saturday, June 12th, is the last day you can get FREE Crinkle Cut Fries with the purchase of any burger or chicken sando just by showing your vaccine card. Plus for Pride Month, you can enjoy the special Berry Frozen Custard with mango and passionfruit and give a 5% donation to the Trevor Project with your purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kQ6U_0aSZrKFP00
Shake ShackEatDrinkLA

Taco Bell

Taco Bell will begin giving away a FREE Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco with proof of vaccination beginning June 15th. So until then you better keep it to Cool Ranch flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TnxFS_0aSZrKFP00
Taco Bell TacoTacobell.com

Budweiser

Get a FREE Beer from Budweiser when you register on their ABeeronBud site. Although the promotion was supposed to end in May, I can see that the brew is still flowing on the internets.

Chipotle

Not to be outdone by the bell, Chipotle will give a free topping, queso blanco, or price equivalent side starting June 15th with your vaccine card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d728A_0aSZrKFP00
Fresh AvocadosChipotle

Non Foodie Related

While I know we're all after free food with a vax card in L.A., there are also some non-foodie incentives out there that can be just as delicious. From June 15th to the 20th, the Clippers and the Golden State Warriors will be offering 15-20% off tickets in their online stores.

The date June 15th coincides with California's full reopening so I can only assume there will be more goodies on the way for everyone who's choosing to help the herd!

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
EatDrinkLA

EatDrinkLA

Los Angeles, CA
411
Followers
58
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Specializing in the best of Los Angeles! EatDrinkLA shows you how to eat, drink, and live your best Los Angeles every day of the week. My favorite style of articles to share include listicles and "best of" roundups.

 https://www.eatdrinkla.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles County, CA
Restaurants
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Burbank, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foodie#Freebies#Vax#Taco Day#Food Drink#The Trevor Project#Nacho Cheese#Cool Ranch#Budweiser#Chipotle Not#Queso Blanco#Clippers#The Golden State Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Gold
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
EatDrinkLA

Food and Art Events from Wednesday to Sunday

Get your weekend started early with food and art events that kick off on Wednesday!. Trejo's Tacos (Hollywood) This Wednesday, June 23rd, Trejo's Tacos will celebrate a special collaboration with Filipino American BBQ restaurant The Park’s Finest by holding a special dinner at Trejo's Cantina in Hollywood. Menu highlights include The Park's Finest BBQ Platter with Mama Leah's Coconut Beef among other meats as well as Spanish Rice, Farmers Market Beans and Ann's Cornbread Bibingka.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
EatDrinkLA

Your People-Pleasing Summer Brunch Guide

The days are longer, the sun is brighter, and it's time for you to liven up your summer brunch! Wondering what a people-pleasing Summer brunch guide is? It's your chance to put a smile on the faces of even the most brunch discerning critics -- even if you're social distancing!
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
EatDrinkLA

Yes way Rosé Day

This year more than ever, our cup of rosé wine has indeed runneth over. Once only lauded as a summer beverage, it's now perfectly acceptable to sip the pink drink all year! National Rosé Day falls on the second Saturday in June, but I've also got ways to make every day a Rosé Day!
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
EatDrinkLA

Cavatina at the Sunset Marquis Hotel

It is only fitting that Cavatina at the Sunset Marquis Hotel famous for its relationship with the music industry, would be an aria of a restaurant. Executive Chef Chef Luis Morales offers a menu made for full sit-down dinners with the family and snacks after late-night recording sessions.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
EatDrinkLA

6 Brand New Summer Sips in Los Angeles

Nothing feels better than a cold beverage on a hot day. Here are 6 of the newest summer sips in Los Angeles including one you can enjoy in your home. Vista, the new pop-up concept by 71 Above, specializes in Mezze platters and specialty cocktails. Plus it all happens openair on the 69th floor of the US Bank Tower. The Mezze for the Table menu from Chef Javier Lopez offers 10 Mediterranean-style items like Olives and Marinated Feta for $54 a person. Not having to make food choices leaves more room for your brain to focus on Cocktails and Wines by the Glass.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
EatDrinkLA

Where to score free doughnuts for National doughnut day!

This Friday, June 4th is National Doughnut Day 2021! It's a holiday created in 1938 by The Salvation Army to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Now we all use it as an excuse to eat doughnuts all day--but at this point in our post-pandemic lives, I think we all need a little more sweetness.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
EatDrinkLA

Bon Viviane, a restaurant review

Chef Michael Hung might not be at now-shuttered Faith & Flower anymore, but fans (and Westsiders) can revel in the fact that he's found a space to flourish in Viviane. Nestled in the sixties-style Avalon Hotel in Beverly Hills, Viviane serves Hung's interpretation of Continental cuisine and promises menu changes both seasonally and locally - meaning you can expect changes almost weekly.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
EatDrinkLA

You don't have to be vegan to love Real Food Daily

Real Food Daily is the OG in vegan dining in Los Angeles, but you don't have to be vegan to LOVE the new Real Food Daily Menu!. Originally founded by Ann Gentry, the Santa Monica location was the first 100% all-vegan restaurant in Los Angeles, but a lot has changed since 1993. The new owner, Adaline Bettcher, has been in charge since 2017 and has ushered all three locations into the new millennium of vegan cuisine with a Real Food Daily menu that tastes as good as it feels to be saving animals.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
EatDrinkLA

Your Guide to Memorial Day Weekend in Los Angeles

If you're looking to spend this Memorial Day Weekend in Los Angeles soaking up the sun and chowin' down on some meaty eats, then you are in good company (the millions, actually)! Here are my picks if you'd like to experience a low-key, super cheap, awesome Memorial Day Weekend in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
EatDrinkLA

5 Top Eastside Breakfasts with Babies and Barkers

I'm always looking for a baby-friendly dog-friendly breakfast in Los Angeles because I can't take that sad look my dog makes when we leave him at the door... Jessica Biel was inspired to open a restaurant after the birth of her son Silas. Although now defunct, Au Fudge in West Hollywood once touted a designated "kid-area" and in Los Angeles the word "kid" can be used loosely :).