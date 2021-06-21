Cancel
Granbury, TX

Vaccine database: Granbury sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Granbury Post
Granbury Post
 14 hours ago
(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(GRANBURY, TX) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Granbury have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Granbury:

1101 East, US-377

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (817) 573-8877

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-10:00pm

Visit source for more information

3804 E US Hwy 377

H-E-B

Phone: 817-579-2512

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3915 W US Hwy 377

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (682) 498-4223

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

735 US-377

Walmart Inc

Phone: 817-573-3791

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

