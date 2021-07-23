Cancel
Waterloo, IA

COVID-19 vaccine: Waterloo sites that have it on hand

Waterloo Dispatch
Waterloo Dispatch
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djhYU_0aSKuhOS00

(Victor J. Blue / Getty)

(WATERLOO, IA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Waterloo have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Waterloo:

1825 E San Marnan Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (319) 235-6248

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

207 Franklin St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (319) 234-4736

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1501 E San Marnan Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:27:37 PDT

Phone: (319) 226-6761

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2834 Ansborough Ave

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:28:28 PDT

Phone: 319-226-3514

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2181 Logan Ave

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:28:28 PDT

Phone: 319-232-6366

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1422 Flammang Dr

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:28:28 PDT

Phone: 319-234-1774

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1850 Logan Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 319-296-7761

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

111 W Ridgeway Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 319-433-0490

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Saturday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Sunday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

Visit source for more information

1334 Flammang Dr

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:20:52 PDT

Phone: 319-232-3661

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo Dispatch

Waterloo, IA
With Waterloo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

