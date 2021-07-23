Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba City, CA

Yuba City vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Yuba City Journal
Yuba City Journal
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VVy5_0aSKuKHr00

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty)

(YUBA CITY, CA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Yuba City have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Yuba City:

1274 Stabler Ln

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:19 PDT

Phone: (530) 671-5753

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1153 Butte House Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:23:19 PDT

Phone: (530) 671-1828

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm

Visit source for more information

1590 Butte House Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 530-755-3846

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

737 Colusa Ave

Safesave Pharmacy

Phone: (530) 674-3550

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

900 N Walton Ave

Sams Club

Phone: 530-751-1244

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:30pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:30pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

1640 Lincoln Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 530-674-3894

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1781 Colusa Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 530-671-5301

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

855 Colusa Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 530-674-5133

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1150 Harter Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 530-751-0130

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 2

Yuba City Journal

Yuba City Journal

Yuba City, CA
76
Followers
97
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yuba City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Yuba City, CA
Yuba City, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
KidsPosted by
Fortune

When are vaccines coming for kids?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As back-to-school season kicks off in-person in many districts around the country, many parents and teachers are questioning when COVID vaccines for children will be available. Yet the vaccination levels remain low. Only about 26%...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Mayo Clinic Expert Has Dire COVID Warning For Unvaccinated People: ‘It Will Find You’

A top medical expert at the Mayo Clinic has a warning for people who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 as positive cases of the virus spike across the country. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, 83% of all new cases of the virus are now comprised of the Delta variant – a highly contagious strain of COVID that is increasing the number of deaths and hospitalizations that are occurring in the U.S.
Public HealthNew York Post

NJ hospital fires 6 managers for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

A New Jersey hospital axed six supervisor-level employees for refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, reports said. RWJBarnabas Health had required supervisory workers to get jabbed by June 30, and now the system plans to expand that requirement to all of its staff and doctors, northjersey.com reported. “As of...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is LESS EFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant than Pfizer and Moderna shots, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant than other shots, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-dose vaccine were twice as low compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings...
KidsPosted by
CBS News

Dr. Anthony Fauci on children wearing masks in school and Delta variant

The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending that children above the age of two wear masks when they return to school, even those who are vaccinated. This is causing public confusion as the CDC has said that vaccinated students do not need to wear masks. President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, joins “CBS This Morning” to weigh in.
Public HealthPosted by
Syracuse.com

Here are the Covid symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

Although being vaccinated against the coronavirus provides protection against severe illness and hospitalization, fully vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 can still experience symptoms. Based on reports from people infected with the coronavirus noted in the Zoe COVID symptom study, the five most common symptoms among fully vaccinated people...
Placer County, CAYubaNet

Placer County takes regional approach to respond to homelessness

AUBURN, Ca. — The Placer County Board of Supervisors has hired an expert firm in the field of homelessness and cross-sector planning to assist with developing best practices for working with the homeless population in the county. The Board of Supervisors voted this week to authorize spending $195,000 to hire Moore Iacofano Goltsman (dba as MIG, Inc.) to provide facilitation, planning and technical assistance to a regional work group composed of interjurisdictional elected and appointed officials.
Public HealthCNET

Should you wear a mask if you're vaccinated? CDC vs. WHO

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you're vaccinated against COVID, isn't it safe to toss the mask now? Well, it depends who you ask. The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The conflicting guidance comes as the highly contagious delta variant continues to dominate new cases around the world, including in the US.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

3 in 4 Fully Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

The U.S. has really opened back up over the last month, and fully vaccinated individuals have been told it's safe to live their lives, essentially as they had been pre-pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been encouraging fully vaccinated individuals to "resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic," but there is still a very small risk that you could get infected with COVID even once you've been fully vaccinated. While many of these cases—known as a "breakthrough infections"—end up being symptom-free, some vaccinated people are more at risk for severe outcomes.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
KidsKCBD

COVID vaccines for kids still months away

(CNN) – Kids are heading back to school soon. The COVID-19 delta variant is surging. And pharmaceutical companies are conducting vaccine trials for children under 12. “We are hopeful that we’ll have a safe and effective vaccine for younger children before the year is over,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

State bars masks, vaccine requirements for schools

Once classes resume, Arizona school boards have few options for coping with a COVID outbreak on campus, thanks to orders from the legislature and the governor that fly in the face of the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control. The twin orders complicate the near-universal desire to resume...

Comments / 2

Community Policy