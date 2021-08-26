Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Morgantown

Posted by 
Morgantown Updates
Morgantown Updates
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UePn_0aSKskyD00

(Scott Olson / Getty)

(MORGANTOWN, WV) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Morgantown have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Morgantown:

496 High St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (304) 284-0499

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

5001 University Town Centre Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (304) 599-5581

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Friday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Saturday: 11:00am-05:00pm

Visit source for more information

Mountaineer Mall, 130 Green Bag Road

Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 304-292-0385

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

350 Patteson Drive

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (304) 599-8316

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1851 Earl L Core Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (304) 296-0657

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

500 Suncrest Towne Centre Drive

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (304) 285-6781

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5045 University Town Centre Dr

Sams Club

Phone: 304-598-3042

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

405 Fairmont Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 304-296-2547

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

897 Chestnut Ridge Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 304-598-2534

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

5605 University Town Centre Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 304-598-3239

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

