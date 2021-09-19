Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Joliet as of Sunday

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(JOLIET, IL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Joliet have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Joliet:

2130 W Jefferson St Basinger Pharmacy

Phone: (815) 725-1102

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

3200 Caton Farm Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (815) 267-8130

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Cvs Pharmacy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (815) 577-0457

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1403 W Jefferson St Osco Drug

Phone: 815-725-1290

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

1535 N Larkin Ave Osco Drug

Phone: 815-729-2487

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

1163 W Jefferson St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 815-744-4002

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1801 Ingalls Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 815-729-1680

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

1514 Essington Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 815-744-5522

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

358 E Cass St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 815-727-0033

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

2101 W Jefferson St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 815-730-3867

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2424 W Jefferson St Walmart Inc

Phone: 815-744-7575

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.