CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joliet, IL

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Joliet as of Sunday

Joliet Dispatch
Joliet Dispatch
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3X7A_0aSKp6uJ00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(JOLIET, IL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Joliet have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Joliet:

2130 W Jefferson St

Basinger Pharmacy

Phone: (815) 725-1102

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3200 Caton Farm Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (815) 267-8130

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

Cvs Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (815) 577-0457

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1403 W Jefferson St

Osco Drug

Phone: 815-725-1290

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1535 N Larkin Ave

Osco Drug

Phone: 815-729-2487

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1163 W Jefferson St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 815-744-4002

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1801 Ingalls Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 815-729-1680

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

1514 Essington Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 815-744-5522

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

358 E Cass St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 815-727-0033

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2101 W Jefferson St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 815-730-3867

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2424 W Jefferson St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 815-744-7575

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Joliet, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Joliet, IL
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lincoln: 1. 1550 South St (402) 477-0397; 2. 8201 S 40th St (402) 420-3541; 3. 5010 O St 402-465-0413; 4. 1601 N 84th St 402-467-5157; 5. 5020 N 27th St 402-477-5099; 6. 6001 Village Dr 402-421-1040; 7. 7151 Stacy
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#Johnson Johnson Janssen
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Recently Spiked In Seattle, And It Wasn't Covid

Seattle, as well as many other cities around the country, have been devastated by Covid-19. But, just as a ray of hope appeared at the end of the tunnel, another epidemic popped up. An ongoing epidemic of shigellosis, a bacterial illness that has taken several people to the hospital, is continuously being monitored by Public Health - Seattle & King County.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Morganton News Herald

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days

It was more than just the falling rain keeping the mood somber Thursday in Morganton. Nine COVID-19 patients have died in the last three days at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton, said Danette Brackett, a spokesperson for the hospital system. Chae Moore, public information officer for the Burke County Health...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Danville Commercial-News

Two more COVID deaths reported locally

Vermilion County’s death toll from COVID-19 since the pandemic began 18 months ago has reached 174 with the report of two more deaths this week. Health officials reported the deaths — to a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s — on Tuesday evening. More than 100...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Joliet Dispatch

Joliet Dispatch

Joliet, IL
112
Followers
240
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Joliet Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy