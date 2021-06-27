Cancel
Springfield, MA

COVID-19 vaccine: Springfield sites that have it on hand

Springfield Times
Springfield Times
 20 minutes ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4h5h_0aSKooMH00

(Chris McGrath / Getty)

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Springfield, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Springfield:

300 Cooley St

Big Y Phcy

Phone: 413-783-0105

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

970 St James Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (413) 737-6346

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-10:00pm

Visit source for more information

991 Main St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (413) 827-7143

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

615 Belmont Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (413) 732-2998

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

1242 Parker St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (413) 796-5501

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

770 Boston Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (413) 783-0125

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

600 State St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:25 PDT

Phone: (413) 736-0351

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

1600 Boston Post Rd

Stop & Shop

Phone: 413-543-5428

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00am-5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-7:00pm

Visit source for more information

1277 Liberty St

Stop & Shop

Phone: 413-732-7040

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00am-5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-8:00pm

Visit source for more information

625 Carew St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 413-205-1495

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

126 Island Pond Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 413-737-6294

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

501 Sumner Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 413-746-1563

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

1105 Boston Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 413-782-6699

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Springfield Times

Springfield Times

Springfield, MA
