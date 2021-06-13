Cancel
Akron, OH

Five great Black-owned businesses in Akron

Paul Krasinic
Paul Krasinic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RS0Hg_0aMbgzXj00
Mihai Moisa/unsplash

AKRON — Minority business owners have been impacted particularly hard by the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of five businesses to help you support Black entrepreneurs and community members in Akron, whether you’re searching for natural products, clothing, tasty cuisine, and everything in between.

The Southern Kitchen

You may find the tastiest soul cuisine at The Southern Kitchen, located at 1001 E. Tallmadge Ave. It is a full-service, informal restaurant specializing in southern food and other specialties. Care to try their authentic soul cuisines? Dine-in and take-out options are available. Catering is available from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Big Eu’es BBQ

This restaurant makes you feel as if you’re eating a home-cooked meal prepared by a top chef. Located at 1730 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, they are open on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. till 10 p.m. Right now, they’re just doing take-outs, but their online buying method is user-friendly, and you can also pay with a credit card. Try the fried chicken dinner and the Kool-Aid pie because they are divine!

Akron Honey

This local honey is the best you’ll ever taste in the Akron area, if not the entire country. When compared to store-bought honey, you can genuinely taste the difference. People are impressed by the owner’s dedication to his neighborhood, the bees he looks after, and the environment. Order now on their website at www.akronhoney.com, while purchases above $50 can be shipped for free!

7th Floor Clothing

This is a small, family-owned business that began with modest beginnings. 7th Floor Clothing also prints for other companies and clothing lines. The owners take delight in giving back to the community, visiting numerous schools to share the story of 7th Floor, and inspiring youngsters who aspire to be great. Check their products, which include eyewear, t-shirts, hoodies and masks, at www.7thfloorclothing.com.

Jenuine Cuisines

Jenuine Cuisines specializes in premium comfort cuisine but is not confined to it. Are you short on time and pressed for time? Then their service is precisely what you need. They can assist you with weekly meal plans and meal prep to assist you on your journey, as well as special events like a private dinner party or cooking seminars and demonstrations. Check Chef Tidwell’s menu and pricing at www.jenuinecuisines.com.

Choosing to do your business with Black-owned companies in Northeast Ohio is one of the best ways you can do to help support our Black community and small businesses in your area. Doing so allows small businesses to flourish, which will positively impact the overall local economy. Thank you!

