Knife Held to Woman's Throat During Attempted Robbery in Downtown Annapolis

Authorities are searching for the suspect involved in the attempted armed robbery of a woman in Downtown Annapolis.

On June 3, 2021, a female victim reported that a person she knew attempted to rob her. The victim was inside of her vehicle in the 100 block of Main Street when the the suspect unlawfully entered the her vehicle and demanded money as he held a knife to her throat. The victim did not comply with the suspects demands at which point he exited the vehicle and ran away.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is ongoing.