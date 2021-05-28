If You're Interested in Firefighting and Police History, These Museums in Phoenix Are for You

Illustrational photo by Pixabay on Pexels

There are many interesting museums in Phoenix that you can explore, from art museums to history museums to transportation ones. From museums that focus on broad subjects to the specialty ones, there is something for everybody in Phoenix.

And among the specialty museums that you can check out in Phoenix, there is a firefighting museum and a police museum as well. If you're interested in any of these two topics, here is all you need to know about the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting and the Phoenix Police Museum!

Let's go!

Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting

Let's start with the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting, which is actually rated as number 6 out of 234 things to do in Phoenix on Tripadvisor, therefore it's a very popular attraction in Phoenix.

The Hall of Flame was founded in 1961 by George F. Getz, Jr., who also organized the National Historical Fire Foundation. George F. Getz used to collect fire apparatus from all around the world, which you also get to see in the Hall of Flame.

Apart from fire apparatus, the visitors can also see alarm room equipment, uniforms, firemarks, or even artwork related to firefighting, and more. There is actually even the National Firefighting Hall of Heroes, which opened in 1998 and honors American firefighters. In this Phoenix museum, there are 5 exhibit galleries in total.

The members of the Getz family are still on the NHFF board of trustees. According to the official website, the goals of the Getz family are:

"The collection, preservation and exhibit of objects relating to the history of firefighting; fire safety education; the recognition of firefighters who have died in the line of duty or who have been recognized for acts of heroism."

If you're interested in firefighting and in visiting the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting in Phoenix, don't hesitate to head to 6101 East Van Buren Street in Phoenix where the place is located. When it comes to ticket prices, one ticket is 12 dollars per adult, 10 dollars per student, 6 dollars per child between the ages of 3-5, and children under 3 can enter the museum for free.

The museum is generally open from Tuesday until Saturday between 10 AM and 6 PM.

Phoenix Police Museum

The second museum on the list is the one related to police - the Phoenix Police Museum. Phoenix Police Museum focuses on the history of the Phoenix Police Department from 1881 until now. In 1881, Henry Garfias became the first city marshal.

And what is the purpose of the museum? The official website says:

"To educate the public in the history of the Phoenix Police Department in historic and modern context in order to enhance the image of law enforcement; interact with our community through a positive learning environment; to promote and preserve the history of the department while building a closer relationship between our police department and our community. The Museum provides a public location for an educational museum which is free for all."

Apparently, there are 35 exhibits and 6 interactive tours in the museum. The exhibits include for example Phoenix’s First Marshal’s Office & Jail, Arizona Rangers, or Police Work After WWII.

According to the website, you can enter the Phoenix Police Museum for free (but you are welcome to donate if that's what you'd prefer). It's usually open from 9 AM until 3 PM on weekdays and you can find the place at 2nd Ave & Jefferson Street in Phoenix.

Final Thoughts

If you're interested in firefighting or the history of police, these two museums in Phoenix might be the perfect places to explore. So why not visit them?

Have fun!