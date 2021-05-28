Weather Forecast For Fort Lupton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort Lupton: Friday, May 28: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 31: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;