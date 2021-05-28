Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Lupton, CO

Weather Forecast For Fort Lupton

Posted by 
Fort Lupton (CO) Weather Channel
Fort Lupton (CO) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort Lupton: Friday, May 28: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 31: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Fort Lupton (CO) Weather Channel

Fort Lupton (CO) Weather Channel

Fort Lupton, CO
94
Followers
494
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lupton, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Broomfield, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and South Weld County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN BOULDER COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 139 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Longmont, or 24 miles southwest of Greeley, moving northwest at 5 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Northeastern Boulder, Longmont, Erie, Firestone, Frederick, Mead and Niwot.