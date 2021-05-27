newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Popular D.C.-based salad chain coming to Ponce City Market this summer

Posted by 
Gené Hunter
Gené Hunter
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dhhnv_0aDgTjL000
Image: SweetGreen

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Growing up, vegetables and salads seemed to be a pain to eat. Can you remember frowning your face at the sight of lettuce or even carrots? Now, people can’t get enough of the healthy food options.

Salads have elevated from more than an appetizer or side dish to the main entree. While they may not ever replace Atlanta’s love for wings, the city is expanding to include more restaurants that serve a range of salad options.

In addition to salad eateries like Salata and Upbeet, the D.C.-based salad chain Sweetgreen is making its way down south. The (obviously) healthy and locally sourced establishment will soon call Ponce City Market (PCM) home.

The chain is known for both seasonal and year-round salads, grain bowls and plates. Popular options like the Spicy Sabzi and the Guacamole Greens are known lunch favorites in cities like New York, D.C. and Boston.

In addition to healthy and filling menu options, Sweetgreen is big on sustainability. In fact, the establishment has a mission to become fully carbon neutral by 2027.

The menu is completely plant-forward and sources ingredients from small and mid-size farmers who share their commitment to decarbonizing the food system.

It makes sense why the chain selected PCM as their first location since it is one of the city's most recent developments based on sustainability. The building is built using a mix of recycled and reused materials.

Even if you're still unsure about what sustainability actually is, Sweetgreen brings raving reviews with their salads. They’re big, hearty full of ingredients so fresh it will taste like you've picked and prepared the salad yourself.

You’ll be able to head to Ponce City Market on June 8th to see what the hype is all about.

Gené Hunter

Gené Hunter

991
Followers
63
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta-based journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle and community.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Boston, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salads#Ponce City Market#Restaurants#D C#Food Drink#Spicy Food#Appetizer#Upbeet#Pcm#Salad Eateries#Salad Options#D C#Lunch Favorites#Vegetables#Menu Options#Healthy Food#Lettuce#Popular Options#Sources Ingredients#Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Decatur, GAPosted by
Gené Hunter

Pools in Decatur opening Memorial Day Weekend

(ATLANTA, Ga.) With Memorial Day around the corner and the summer heat turning up, many people will be looking for ways to stay cool while enjoying the holiday weekend. The City of Decatur announced the opening of pools around the area Monday. Residents will be able to take a splash beginning Saturday.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Gené Hunter

Atlanta adds another food hall, plans to occupy the legendary Underground Atlanta building

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta’s food scene continues to expand. Another food hall is in the works and is set to host 21 food stalls. Co-owner of the most recent food hall, Chattahoochee Food Works, Robert Montwaid is opening an additional hall at the space formerly occupied by Underground Atlanta. The downtown landmark is currently owned by Shaneel Lalani, the CEO of Billionaires Funding Group and video gaming company Lucky Fortune777.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Gené Hunter

New Champagne Bar coming to Atlantic Station

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new drinking and dining experience is coming to Atlantic Station and is set to debut this fall. The new cuisine and wine bar, Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar, will feature an extensive selection of wines and classic French brunch, dinner and appetizers.
Atlanta, GAadventuresinatlanta.com

UNCORKED ATLANTA WINE FESTIVAL 2021

Join us on Saturday, June 19th for the next edition of Uncorked Atlanta Wine Festival at beautiful Park Tavern overlooking Piedmont Park. From 12:00pm – 4:00pm enjoy complimentary wine and craft beer tastings (over 50 varieties), music performances, and fun wine-themed activations. Tickets Include:. -Souvenir Uncorked Atlanta Tasting Glass. -Complimentary...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

BBM: Black-owned metaphysical store aims to serve as a space for healing in Atlanta

The Honey Pot is a metaphysical store, crystal shop, and candle shop known for its products that invoke positive energy and vibrations. In the store, one can find hand-poured candles and handmade spiritual baths. Lana Harris Moore, the owner of The Honey Pot, says she has always been a very “in-tune” and “spiritual” person. However, there was a point in her life when things changed and she wasn’t able to spend as much time doing her own personal spiritual work due to work and other life events.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta program aims to turn boys selling water into entreprenuers

ATLANTA - The mayor of Atlanta wants to try to turn the water boys into entrepreneurs. The program that Keisha Lance Bottoms has been talking about for months is ready to go, with eleven hundred job commitments for young people. Robyn Wallace, a small business owner, has signed up. She...
Atlanta, GATimes Union

The Great Pivot: How a Live Event Sketching & Video Animation Company Navigated the Pandemic & Successfully Transformed Their Business Model

ATLANTA (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. In March 2020, The Sketch Effect's Founder and CEO William Warren went for an afternoon run, noticing that it was unusually quiet when Atlanta’s highways would normally be choked with traffic. The weight of the coming pandemic was starting to settle in and The Sketch Effect began to see the first of many blows to the company.
Braselton, GAfox5atlanta.com

Uline looking to fill more than 100 jobs at Braselton warehouse

BRASELTON, Ga. - A major shipping company with a warehouse north of Atlanta has about 100 new job openings. Uline — which specializes in shipping, industrial and packaging materials — more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton, Georgia. Warehouse positions start at $24 per hour or higher,...