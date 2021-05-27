Popular D.C.-based salad chain coming to Ponce City Market this summer

Image: SweetGreen

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Growing up, vegetables and salads seemed to be a pain to eat. Can you remember frowning your face at the sight of lettuce or even carrots? Now, people can’t get enough of the healthy food options.

Salads have elevated from more than an appetizer or side dish to the main entree. While they may not ever replace Atlanta’s love for wings, the city is expanding to include more restaurants that serve a range of salad options.

In addition to salad eateries like Salata and Upbeet, the D.C.-based salad chain Sweetgreen is making its way down south. The (obviously) healthy and locally sourced establishment will soon call Ponce City Market (PCM) home.

The chain is known for both seasonal and year-round salads, grain bowls and plates. Popular options like the Spicy Sabzi and the Guacamole Greens are known lunch favorites in cities like New York, D.C. and Boston.

In addition to healthy and filling menu options, Sweetgreen is big on sustainability. In fact, the establishment has a mission to become fully carbon neutral by 2027.

The menu is completely plant-forward and sources ingredients from small and mid-size farmers who share their commitment to decarbonizing the food system.

It makes sense why the chain selected PCM as their first location since it is one of the city's most recent developments based on sustainability. The building is built using a mix of recycled and reused materials.

Even if you're still unsure about what sustainability actually is, Sweetgreen brings raving reviews with their salads. They’re big, hearty full of ingredients so fresh it will taste like you've picked and prepared the salad yourself.

You’ll be able to head to Ponce City Market on June 8th to see what the hype is all about.