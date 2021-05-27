4 Locally-Owned Sewing Shops in Orlando

Benjamin White/Unsplash

Supporting your sewing hobby at one of the typical retail chains is likely an economical or convenience-related choice. If you’ve always gone to Michael’s or Hobby Lobby for your sewing and needlework supplies, it’s familiar and comfortable. But there are undoubtedly better options. Check out these locally-owned sewing and needlepoint shops. The benefits of shopping local for specialty goods is an improved selection of products and staff who have acute knowledge. Chances are good you’ll walk away from one of these four locally-owned sewing shops with better products (probably more products too) and an expanded understanding of your hobby.

1. The Black Sheep Shop

The Black Sheep Shop is an adorable little needlepoint, crochet, and knitting shop on Fairbanks Avenue. They host events, trunk shows, and classes. In addition, The Black Sheep also provides finishing services and a wealth of products to browse. You can shop for work by a variety of needlepoint artists, pick from a wide selection of needlepoint threads and yarns, and select accessories to go along with the hobby. The classes offered are between $125 and $450 as listed on their website. These include group classes and private lessons.

Address: 1201 W. Fairbanks Ave. Orlando, FL 32804

2. Sewing Studio Fabric Superstore

The Sewing Studio Fabric Superstore is a family-owned business in Maitland that has been around for over 30 years. Shop the impressive selection of sewing machines, embroidery machines, quilting machines, sergers, and craft machines. When you purchase your machine from this local business you’ll also be given lifetime access to lessons on the use of that machine. Beyond the machines, The Sewing Studio carries a wealth of fabrics, quilting cotton, spandex, lycra, and other materials for all your sewing needs.

The Sewing Studio doesn’t just provide an overwhelming supply of sewing goods. You’ll also have access to classes, both virtual and in-person, for all levels beginner through advanced. Prices vary for each class with averages between $18 and $59 per person.

Address: 9605 S US Hwy 17,92 Maitland, FL 32751

3. Bernina Sewing Centre

Bernina Sewing Centre in Lake Mary is a sewing and quilt shop with a penchant for high-quality, tested products. They carry over 3,500 bolts of fabric from a variety of manufacturers and only carry goods they have tested and approved. Bernina Sewing Centre has been in operation for over 20 years.

At Bernina you can shop quilts, kits, machines, fabrics, and all the other goodies you’ll need for your sewing passion. They host regular events like their Sew Creative Club and Project Linus which is a charity event. In addition, you can take classes at Bernina both for learning creative techniques and mastering the use of your machines.

Address: 3593 Lake Emma Road, Lake Mary FL 32746

4. Needle Orts

Needle Orts is a shop specializing in cross-stitch, needlepoint, fabrics, fibers, and other accessories. Their shop, a quaint space overlooking a lake, is situated with a stitcher’s table and plenty of stitching goods to browse. Needle Orts offers class series from $20 to $462 per person if you’re looking to improve your abilities with guided patterns.

Needle Orts carries beading kits, books, fibers, fabrics, cross stitch goods, stitch guides, needlepoint supplies, and more.

Address: 580 Cape Cod Lane, Ste. 3 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714