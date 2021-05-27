newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

4 Locally-Owned Sewing Shops in Orlando

Posted by 
Morgan Danielle
Morgan Danielle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bre9G_0aDRry7K00
Benjamin White/Unsplash

Supporting your sewing hobby at one of the typical retail chains is likely an economical or convenience-related choice. If you’ve always gone to Michael’s or Hobby Lobby for your sewing and needlework supplies, it’s familiar and comfortable. But there are undoubtedly better options. Check out these locally-owned sewing and needlepoint shops. The benefits of shopping local for specialty goods is an improved selection of products and staff who have acute knowledge. Chances are good you’ll walk away from one of these four locally-owned sewing shops with better products (probably more products too) and an expanded understanding of your hobby.

1. The Black Sheep Shop

The Black Sheep Shop is an adorable little needlepoint, crochet, and knitting shop on Fairbanks Avenue. They host events, trunk shows, and classes. In addition, The Black Sheep also provides finishing services and a wealth of products to browse. You can shop for work by a variety of needlepoint artists, pick from a wide selection of needlepoint threads and yarns, and select accessories to go along with the hobby. The classes offered are between $125 and $450 as listed on their website. These include group classes and private lessons.

Address: 1201 W. Fairbanks Ave. Orlando, FL 32804

2. Sewing Studio Fabric Superstore

The Sewing Studio Fabric Superstore is a family-owned business in Maitland that has been around for over 30 years. Shop the impressive selection of sewing machines, embroidery machines, quilting machines, sergers, and craft machines. When you purchase your machine from this local business you’ll also be given lifetime access to lessons on the use of that machine. Beyond the machines, The Sewing Studio carries a wealth of fabrics, quilting cotton, spandex, lycra, and other materials for all your sewing needs.

The Sewing Studio doesn’t just provide an overwhelming supply of sewing goods. You’ll also have access to classes, both virtual and in-person, for all levels beginner through advanced. Prices vary for each class with averages between $18 and $59 per person.

Address: 9605 S US Hwy 17,92 Maitland, FL 32751

3. Bernina Sewing Centre

Bernina Sewing Centre in Lake Mary is a sewing and quilt shop with a penchant for high-quality, tested products. They carry over 3,500 bolts of fabric from a variety of manufacturers and only carry goods they have tested and approved. Bernina Sewing Centre has been in operation for over 20 years.

At Bernina you can shop quilts, kits, machines, fabrics, and all the other goodies you’ll need for your sewing passion. They host regular events like their Sew Creative Club and Project Linus which is a charity event. In addition, you can take classes at Bernina both for learning creative techniques and mastering the use of your machines.

Address: 3593 Lake Emma Road, Lake Mary FL 32746

4. Needle Orts

Needle Orts is a shop specializing in cross-stitch, needlepoint, fabrics, fibers, and other accessories. Their shop, a quaint space overlooking a lake, is situated with a stitcher’s table and plenty of stitching goods to browse. Needle Orts offers class series from $20 to $462 per person if you’re looking to improve your abilities with guided patterns.

Needle Orts carries beading kits, books, fibers, fabrics, cross stitch goods, stitch guides, needlepoint supplies, and more.

Address: 580 Cape Cod Lane, Ste. 3 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Morgan Danielle

Morgan Danielle

Orlando, FL
93
Followers
58
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando-Based Creative | Copywriter and Content Strategist Creating content about activities in Orlando, and creative living here in the sunshine state.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
City
Maitland, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewing Machines#Retail Chains#Crochet#Hobby Lobby#The Sewing Studio#Sew Creative Club#Project Linus#Lake Mary Fl#Knitting Shop#Sewing Goods#Specialty Goods#Needlepoint Supplies#Craft Machines#Accessories#Needlepoint Artists#Embroidery Machines#Quilts#Cross Stitch Goods#Stitch Guides#Cross Stitch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
Morgan Danielle

3 Museums in Orlando You Don't Want to Miss

Whether you’re looking for somewhere to entertain your children or you want to plan a unique date day activity, Orlando’s selection of museums has something for everyone. We’ve collected a highlight reel of the best Orlando museums and the exhibits you’ll want to make time for this season. While Orlando does have quite a few museums, the following seem to be the most popular and provide the widest number of exhibits and activities for guests to enjoy. This list is presented in no particular order. In fact, I suggest you check out all of them at some point!
Orlando, FLPosted by
Morgan Danielle

Hobby Lobby to Fill Vacant Toys R Us Building Across From Altamonte Mall

If you live or frequent the Altamonte Springs area, you’re likely familiar with the empty Toys “R” Us building across from the Altamonte Mall. This freestanding building located at 350 E Altamonte Dr has been a sad, empty eyesore since Toys “R” Us closed. But now, we’re seeing construction work and signage for a new Hobby Lobby location coming to life. Here’s what you should know about the latest Orlando area Hobby Lobby location.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to add new Central Florida locations

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to ramp up its local presence. Franchisee FFC of Central Florida LLC will lead the Wichita, Kansas-based burger chain's expansion, with plans for seven new restaurants along with operating an existing location at 8107 Vineland Ave. in Orlando. Those locations will open over the next few years in Lake and Polk counties. FFC of Central Florida is led by Barbara, Jesse and Robert White, who were not available for comment.
Orlando, FLi4biz.com

Caribe Royale Orlando Donation to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida Is First By a Hotel Since the COVID-19 Pandemic Began

Much-needed support for individuals and families who have lost everything through natural disaster or personal tragedy arrived in the form of furniture donated by Caribe Royale Orlando to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida. The donation is the first by a hotel to the area’s only furniture and clothing bank since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

All the way from Taiwan: Ding Tea to open up shop in Orlando

Ding Tea, a Taiwanese tea company, has just signed a lease to open its first store in downtown Orlando this summer. According to a report from Bungalower, the chain signed a lease at The Radius, a modern high-rise apartment complex with ground-floor retail located at 108 E. Livingston Street. The complex is still under construction.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tiger Woods’ golf entertainment centers coming to Tampa, Orlando

Tiger Woods is expanding his chain of golf entertainment centers — called PopStroke — that include high-concept putting courses, dining and playgrounds. Orlando and Tampa are getting storefronts in the next few years. PopStroke Entertainment, co-owned by Woods and Wall Street veteran Greg Bartoli, has announced that new property agreements...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Moving to Disney World Becomes More Expensive as Housings Prices Soar

For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream is to live in Orlando, where you can be minutes away from Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom!. Guests used to multiple-hour flights or drives to get to the Most Magical Place on Earth may especially feel this way;...
Ormond Beach, FLfox35orlando.com

Baby dolphin washes ashore at Central Florida beach, officials say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A baby dolphin has washed ashore at a Central Florida beach, officials said. The Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue confirmed to FOX that a dolphin, measured between three to four feet long, washed ashore in Ormond Beach. They said that the dolphin, which was specifically...
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Orlando, FLspotonflorida.com

Orlando International Airport holds job fair with 50 companies

Orlando International Airport passenger numbers are rebounding from depressed levels during the pandemic and more than 50 companies at the sprawling travel hub in south Orange County hope to find new employees Tuesday during a job fair. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. IN FLORIDA ★. 05-06 05-06.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Theme parks no longer requiring face masks outdoors

Florida‘s major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on...
Orlando, FLallears.net

PHOTOS: A Room Tour of Orlando’s Best Value Resort

When it comes to picking accommodations for your Orlando vacay, there are a LOT of choices!. There are so many questions! Where should you stay? On property or off property? Which property — Disney or Universal? How much should you spend? What qualities are important to you when it comes to dining and location?
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

#OSNow PODCAST: Eviction Special Report, Hunters Creek will fight Brightline, and where to get Chicago dogs in Central Florida (Ep. 652)

Orlando Sentinel Now afternoon update for Monday, May 17, 2021. Listen as our reporters, editors and columnists discuss stories that are important to Central Florida: Apple podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or OrlandoSentinel.com/Conversations. Locked Out: Low pay, soaring rents, pro-landlord laws set up Florida renters for eviction once COVID hit (:51) Hunter’s...
Florida Stateclick orlando

Largest COVID-19 testing site in Central Florida closes Sunday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s largest testing site at the Orange County Convention Center will officially close by 5 p.m. Sunday after serving Central Floridians and visitors since the last week of March of 2020. According to Mike Jachles, spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency the site had...
Florida Statemyq105.com

Florida Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Ticket, Surprises Wife On Mother’s Day

What better gift is there than a winning lottery scratch-off ticket to surprise the wife?. When Martin Sullivan of Punta Gorda scratched off a ticket from the “Cash Club” scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery, he won $1 million. He sent a picture of the winning ticket to his wife and, according to a press release from the Florida Lottery: