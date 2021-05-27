Five best history-rich landmarks of Akron

Ben Shbeeb/Unsplash

Are you bored visiting the same place over and over? Do you want to see a new place to have new experiences, especially with your loved ones? Aside from its well-known tire manufacture of The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, there are many places you can visit in Akron, one of the biggest cities in the U.S. state of Ohio, about 40 miles from downtown Cleveland. We have made a list of the five best landmarks in Akron.

1. F.A Seiberling Nature Realm

F.A Seiberling Nature Realm is a perfect place to take your loved ones to enjoy an open area with plenty of attractions. You can do many things like hiking, bird-feeding, or just casually enjoying the open air. There is also information for floras and herbs, so you can also learn something while you hike. People who visited this place attested that the realm is truly a hidden gem. The site is located at 1828 Smith Rd, Akron, OH 44313.

2. Akron Zoo

This place might be the most iconic one. Located at 505 Euclid Ave, Akron, OH 44307, The Acron Zoo is one of the best places to visit in Akron. The Akron Zoo has over 700 animals you can closely see and has some main attractions for tourists. Among the zoo's attractions are Lehner Family Zoo Garden with about 7,000 varieties of plants, The Reef that resembles a real-life reef ecosystem, and Grizzly Ridge Exhibit, where you can spot grizzly bears, bald eagles, otters, and more.

3. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is a 64,500 square-foot area consisting of a historical museum and a botanical garden. With more than 100 years of history, this estate consists of well-maintained mansions and a botanical garden for visitors to take a walk. Located at 714 N Portage Path, Akron, OH 44303, Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is a perfect location for those who love early 1900-ish nuance and leisurely strolling.

4. Hower House

Hower House was initially a private house owned by an industrialist, John Henry Hower. The mansion was built in 1871 then acquired by the University of Akron in 1973. It is now a historical place with authentic 19th-century Victorian times you can visit. It is located at 60 Fir Hill, Akron, OH 44334.

5. Akron Art Museum

Built in 1850, Akron Art Museum is a perfect place for you to appreciate the art history; contemporary or modern, regional, national, or international arts. The museum consists of 5,000 works of arts-focused on contemporary painting, sculpture, and photography. Located at 1 S High St, Akron, OH 44308, Akron Art Museum is a perfect place to take your lover for a museum date while enjoying the unique ambiance of the building and its whole exhibit.