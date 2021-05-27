newsbreak-logo
Akron, OH

Five best history-rich landmarks of Akron

Terrence Jacobs
Terrence Jacobs
 3 days ago

Ben Shbeeb/Unsplash

Are you bored visiting the same place over and over? Do you want to see a new place to have new experiences, especially with your loved ones? Aside from its well-known tire manufacture of The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, there are many places you can visit in Akron, one of the biggest cities in the U.S. state of Ohio, about 40 miles from downtown Cleveland. We have made a list of the five best landmarks in Akron.

1. F.A Seiberling Nature Realm

Sacha C./Yelp

F.A Seiberling Nature Realm is a perfect place to take your loved ones to enjoy an open area with plenty of attractions. You can do many things like hiking, bird-feeding, or just casually enjoying the open air. There is also information for floras and herbs, so you can also learn something while you hike. People who visited this place attested that the realm is truly a hidden gem. The site is located at 1828 Smith Rd, Akron, OH 44313.

2. Akron Zoo

Tara G./Yelp

This place might be the most iconic one. Located at 505 Euclid Ave, Akron, OH 44307, The Acron Zoo is one of the best places to visit in Akron. The Akron Zoo has over 700 animals you can closely see and has some main attractions for tourists. Among the zoo's attractions are Lehner Family Zoo Garden with about 7,000 varieties of plants, The Reef that resembles a real-life reef ecosystem, and Grizzly Ridge Exhibit, where you can spot grizzly bears, bald eagles, otters, and more.

3. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

Chanel L./Yelp

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is a 64,500 square-foot area consisting of a historical museum and a botanical garden. With more than 100 years of history, this estate consists of well-maintained mansions and a botanical garden for visitors to take a walk. Located at 714 N Portage Path, Akron, OH 44303, Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is a perfect location for those who love early 1900-ish nuance and leisurely strolling.

4. Hower House

Downtown Akron Partnership

Hower House was initially a private house owned by an industrialist, John Henry Hower. The mansion was built in 1871 then acquired by the University of Akron in 1973. It is now a historical place with authentic 19th-century Victorian times you can visit. It is located at 60 Fir Hill, Akron, OH 44334.

5. Akron Art Museum

Raven Anne G./Yelp

Built in 1850, Akron Art Museum is a perfect place for you to appreciate the art history; contemporary or modern, regional, national, or international arts. The museum consists of 5,000 works of arts-focused on contemporary painting, sculpture, and photography. Located at 1 S High St, Akron, OH 44308, Akron Art Museum is a perfect place to take your lover for a museum date while enjoying the unique ambiance of the building and its whole exhibit.

Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Five Most Unique Museums You Can Only Find in Cleveland

Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland, Ohio, USLance Anderson/Unsplash. Museums can be a muse for some people and a bore for others, but did you know that they are not just about science and arts? There are a lot of museums that offer different— even bizarre— exhibitions that you may not even know exist. Preserving more than just the local history, here are five of those unique museums you can only find in Cleveland.
Akron, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

University of Akron launches AkronArts initiative

President of the University of Akron, Gary L. Miller, has announced the launch of AkronArts to help lead a new era of art and culture for Akron and beyond. “In order to thrive in the post-pandemic world, the university must redefine what it means to be a campus, a place. For The University of Akron that means understanding how our campus and our downtown work in synergy to enliven the community, attract businesses and create opportunities. This initiative is designed to use our considerable art resources along with those of the community to advance this vision,” said President Miller.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Sightseeing from the Terminal Tower Observation Deck

The Terminal Tower Observation Deck was once the second tallest building in the world, and although today that title is long gone the 52-story is still an iconic and well-known structure in downtown Cleveland. Standing at 708-feet tall, the Terminal Tower Observation Deck offers a 360-degree view over Cleveland and Lake Erie.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Four amazing activities for your bucket list in Cleveland

Cleveland is a marvelous city to visit. In 2018, it recorded 19.2 million visitors, or 3.9 percent higher compared to the previous year. With so many visitors, one can only wonder what makes Cleveland so attractive. Well, our recommendations of activities below can be a starter for you to experience the wonder of Cleveland.
Akron, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Top five bookstores in Akron, OH

Bookstores have a unique atmosphere that can't be found anywhere else. They allow you to interact and learn about local communities there. Each bookstore has different characteristics, and the bookstores in Akron are no exception. Here are the five most recommended bookstores in our beloved Akron.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Cleveland Public Library launches Summer Lit League for children and adults

From June 7 to July 31, the Cleveland Public Library will host a Summer Lit League. This eight-week program encourages children and adults to read while also offering them the opportunity to win prizes. The library will advise families who enter the challenge to read ten of their favorite books, log them online at cpl.beanstack.org (or download the Beanstack App), and earn badges and virtual raffle tickets to win prizes.
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Akron, OHideastream.org

Akron's Updated Housing Strategy To Focus On 'Middle Neighborhoods'

In 2017, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced "Planning to Grow," an initiative to bring the city's population to 250,000 people — adding 50,000 residents — by the year 2050. The plan provided property tax abatements, which spurred new housing construction and home rehab projects in parts of the city. Now,...
Akron, OHthereporternewspaperonline.com

Mayor Horrigan Releases Updated City Housing Strategy “Planning To Grow Akron 2.0”

— Yesterday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and the City’s Office of Integrated Development introduced Planning to Grow Akron 2.0 at the inaugural APEX event. Planning to Grow Akron – The City Housing Strategy (“PTGA”) was introduced in February 2017 and included a review of Akron’s existing housing supply, programs, demand, conditions and strategies. Recommendations in the plan were intended to reverse the trend of Akron’s declining population and facilitate new investment in the City. At the APEX event yesterday, speakers covered the information contained in the updated housing strategy Planning to Grow Akron 2.0 which is now available for download at apexakron.com.
Akron, OHPosted by
WKYC

Akron students remember astronaut Judy Resnik through song

AKRON, Ohio — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report. In Akron, Judy Resnik's legacy of strength, smarts and determination is not forgotten. Resnik was a trailblazer. An engineer, a pilot, and only the second female American astronaut to travel to space. But her inspiring story was cut tragically short by the Challenger Disaster 35 years ago, this year.
Akron, OHPosted by
Akron Times

Akron vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Akron: 1. 2801 E Waterloo Rd 330-628-6067; 2. 484 E Waterloo Rd 330-773-7772; 3. 4053 S Main St 330-644-9911; 4. 1540 Canton Rd 330-733-8378; 5. 325 E Waterloo Rd 330-724-5219; 6. 361 E Waterloo Rd 330-724-2709; 7. 840 Brittain Rd 330-784-3907; 8. 1925 W Market St 330-869-2097; 9. 834 W Market St 330-434-4997; 10. 1303 Copley Rd 330-869-5896; 11. 1130 S Arlington St 330-773-0857; 12. 302 Canton Rd 330-733-4237; 13. 2887 S Arlington St 330-645-9556;
Akron, OHPosted by
WKYC

Akron could remove its mask mandate as early as Monday night

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous story. As a result of the Centers for Disease Control's updated recommendations on face coverings, the City of Akron is moving to remove its public mask mandate. Mayor Dan Horrigan and Council President Margo Sommerville...