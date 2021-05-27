Craving Pizza? These Are Best Budget-Friendly Pizza Places in NYC

newsbreak-logo
New York City is a hub for different cultures and cuisine like Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Mexican and Italian.

This city has the best pizzerias that offer equally delicious pizza as in Italy, and you will find the best and budget-friendly pizza spots every next block here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OwVK8_0aDC2ZWS00
Alex Haney / Unsplash

We have plucked some budget pizza places for you, some of them offer 24-hour pizza delivery to satisfy your late-night craving, and some have an eat-in set up for you to hang out with friends.

Best Pizza

It is not just the name of this pizza spot, they do have the best and budget-friendly pizza in NYC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZwiT_0aDC2ZWS00
The New York Pizza Project

Their most famous pizza is Plain Cheese, and its one slice cost only $3.99, but you will forget about the price once you eat the delicious pizza with homemade mozzarella charred with an old wood fire oven.

Other must-try items are Grandma Square, a white pie with ricotta, and Jazzed with caramelized onion and sesame seeds.

Address: 33 Havemeyer St, New York, 11211.

Lucali

Lucali is the favorite pizza spot for most New Yorkers, including Beyonce and her husband. This candlelit pizzeria, owned by pizza guru Mark Iacono offers only pies and calzones, topped with elastic mozzarella and tomato sauce perfectly baked in a brick oven to make that crispy and thin crust to make it crunchy, sweet, and tangy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXgjy_0aDC2ZWS00
NY Daily News

You can enjoy a budget cheese small Calzone at $12 and large at $22 here.

Address: 575 Henry St, Brooklyn, NY 11231.

Joe's Pizza

This grab-and-go pizza place was opened in 1975 by Joe Pozzuoli of Naples. Since then, Joe is serving the New Yorkers a traditional pizza with his special recipe that has never changed over all these years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQR34_0aDC2ZWS00
Joe's Pizza

There are many slice shops in NYC, but none has achieved the optimal balance of mozzarella, zazzy tomato sauce, and the crust on the pizza like Joe's.

You can enjoy a burn you tongue fresh, charred, thin-crust slice only for $2.75.

Address: 7 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014-4441.

Di Fara Pizza

This legendary pizza place is owned and run by an Italian immigrant, Domenico De Marco, since 1965. You will still see this eighty-year-old man behind the counter making every pie and pizza himself.

You will not find the crafted pies with a thin crust made by these experienced hands anywhere else in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3grVX0_0aDC2ZWS00
Ommaso Cartia

The chef uses the fresh herbs grown in the window boxed and makes fresh dough several times a day makes it among the best city's pizza places.

The round and the square are equally mouthwatering delicious. The only difference is the square pie is loaded with an excessive amount of cheese. At Di Fara Pizza, you can enjoy a slice at $5 and a whole pie at only $28.

Address: 1424 Avenue J, Brooklyn, NY 11230.

L & B Spumoni Gardens

This family-owned pizza restaurant is serving Sicilian pizza to the residents of NYC since 1939 in Bensonhurst.

The Sicilian pizza is different from the traditional one. It is a tray of rectangular and thick pizza with a topping of tomato sauce, parm, and melted cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVAwQ_0aDC2ZWS00
L & B Spumoni Gardens

The L & B Spumoni gardens have indoor seating, and in summers they have outside seating. So do not miss to sink your teeth extra juicy and chewy Sicilian slice that only cost $2.75.

Address: 2725 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11223.

Have you checked out some of these? Or maybe you have a budget-friendly pizza place you want to share with others? Let us know in the comments below.

