Austin, TX

8 Attractions in Austin that You Must Plan to Visit This Summer

Posted by 
Asmita Karanje
Asmita Karanje
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ScPMM_0aD1ZRdO00
Photo by Carlos Alfonso on Unsplash

Austin and its people completely embody the "can-do" spirit that Texas is known for. Regarded as a center for technology and business, this city is a dream-come-true for any tourist.

A rich history to explore, a vibrant day and night culture, and all manners of food and drink.

Austin's also been blessed with lovely natural sights and is dotted with wildlife. With all that in mind, here are 8 activities you can pursue in Austin.

Go on a Roll at 6th Street

Austin's 6th Street is where the city's nightlife thrives. With no end of bars, restaurants, and live music lounges, this place can keep you occupied to no end. As a matter of fact, the live music here is what largely contributes to Austin's image as the "Live Music Capital of the World".

The best way to tackle 6th Street is making a pub crawl out of it. Start at one end, and jot out as many locations as you can. Not only will you encounter good local brews and music, but you'll also observe a certain metropolitan charm that the place carries.

Be Enamored with Texas' History through the Bullock Museum

The Bullock Museum is the story of Texas, told exclusively by locals. It's a charming place, displaying artifacts, art exhibitions, movies, and much more.

The movies themselves are a highlight. Shown under the title of "B Movies & Bad History", the museum features cinema that ties into Texan history and culture. Often, these exhibitions and events are accompanied by guest speakers who take the time to expand on Austin and Texas as a whole.

Show your Athletic Side at The Boardwalk at Lady Bird Lake

This little project's a collaboration between the City Council and Austin's citizens. Constructed via a healthy sum of local donations, the Boardwalk was finally established in June 2014.

The result is a 10-mile track that heavily features people running about it at all times. And once you see the view, it's hard to argue with them.

With the Lady Bird Lake stretching right beside the track, and an unobstructed view of Austin as a whole, the run is well worth the effort.

Spend Some Time with Furry Friends At The El Gato Coffeehouse

We love our four-legged friends and thus this place immediately had its grip on us. We understand that cats and kittens aren't for everyone. Yet, ignoring the El Gato Coffeehouse would still be a disservice to your Austin itinerary.

First of all, these sorts of "cat cafes" are still a relatively rare sight across the USA, with El Gato being the first. Second of all, El Gato has some amazing, affordable coffee and dining options. Third of all, if you do get enamored with a particular kitten, you can adopt them!

Go on a Hike at The Mount Bonnell

Mount Bonnell, standing at 775 feet above sea level, is a must for any traveler in the city. Not only does the hike provide a lovely view of the Colorado River But the mountain is also encircled with beautiful greenery that would refresh your soul and mind.

And as a bonus, at the end of the hike, you'll encounter the best view of Austin possible. Watching the sun slowly dapple this lovely city with light is the best possible way to start the day.

Take a Dive into the Barton Springs Pool

The Barton Springs Pool is Austin's pride. Filled with water from natural springs that were found in the 17th century, the outdoor swimming pool/bathhouse is gorgeous at first sight. Admittedly, it's more fun when you're splashing around in refreshing spring water on a hot summer day.

The Pool is also host to the Barton Springs salamander, an endangered species. Austin does its best to ensure that both the salamander and surrounding swimmers coexist in harmony.

Gaze at the Only Surviving Moonlight Towers in the US

Moonlight towers are massive structures built inside cities for purposes of illumination. While they used to be rather prevalent, popularity waned after the introduction of electric streetlights. Austin now has the only ones left in the entire USA.

They're quite a sight to witness as well. The towers are 165 feet tall behemoths, showering an eerie yellow light over a 1500 foot radius. They're worth wandering over to if only to witness a striking visual of old technology surrounded by the new.

Wander Around the McKinney Falls State Park

Mckinney Falls State Park is rather close to the Austin airport, and thus could easily cap off your itinerary. The area is surrounded by beautiful water rapids and houses some of the most extensive flora and fauna in the city.

The park also features a lot of history. Dinosaur skeletons were found in the vicinity, as well as shelters used by Native Americans. It's a piece of Austin's history that must be check-off your list.

Austin is a proud city, that's been blessed with a marvelous landscape and a rich history. This, combined with its entrepreneurial locals, means that a trip here can't go wrong. Having said that, we hope this itinerary helps form the best possible image of an ideal tour to Austin, Texas.

Asmita Karanje

Asmita Karanje

