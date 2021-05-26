newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Family-run business honored with street co-naming ceremony on Arthur Avenue

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09eJHU_0aCLMsi600
(George Etheredge/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) A family-owned business was honored with a street renaming ceremony Wednesday in the Bronx's Little Italy in Belmont, where it has served the community for over 100 years, according to News 12.

The Teitel Brothers family was honored with the street renaming taking place right outside their grocery store at 2372 Arthur Ave.

"I feel like this is once-in-a-lifetime honor, and I'm very proud and very thankful that we were chosen and I'm sure my parents would be very happy," Gilbert Teitel said.

The family's American history goes back to 1912 when two Jewish-Austrian brothers moved to the city, according to News 12.

"This is a remembrance of what it was like for us and my father and my uncle and my brothers. What they went through," Teitel said.

Gilbert runs the business with his sons — Jean, Eddie and Michael — and they will now see their family name etched on the corner of East 186th Street and Arthur Avenue through the new sign that reads Teitel Brothers Lane.

The family first opened their business 106 years ago at the same location where they built relationships with their customers over the years.

"Teitel Brothers [store] is synonymous with customer service and although some of us may be very rough around the edges, they know that we're not going to hurt them," Jean Teitel said.

The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
2K+
Followers
449
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Business
City
Bronx, NY
City
Belmont, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arthur Avenue#Naming Ceremony#Community Service#News 12#The Teitel Brothers#2372 Arthur Ave#American#Jewish#Teitel Brothers Lane#Getty Images#N Y#Once In A Lifetime Honor#Happy#Chosen#Italy#Relationships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Customer Service
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Take a look at these homes on the market in Bronx

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings Great location! Close to everything VERY LOW TAXES<p><strong>For open house information, contact Helen Arapis, Keller Williams Rlty Landmark at 718-475-2700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwT25lS2V5JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1MU0xJTlktMzMxMTQ1NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Lovely Corner House in the Heart of Jamaica Estates. Private and Tranquil. A Short Walk to City Conveniences. Exceptionally Spacious Living/Dining Area with Vintage Chandelier. Contemporary Kitchen with Redwood Cabinetry and Granite Counter Tops. Three Bedrooms and Three Full Bathrooms, Finished Walk Up Attic. Basement has a Separate Entrance, Fully Finished.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jacqueline Alvarado, EXP Realty at 888-276-0630</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwT25lS2V5JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1MU0xJTlktMzIzNzMwNiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Sundrenched Corner 2Bedroom Upper Unit is freshly painted and pristine move in condition in Parkwood Estates. This Spacious Unit Features an Oversized Living Room w/Recessed Lighting, Beautiful eat in kitchen w/ stainless appliances and ceramic tile floor and ceiling fan. The Master Bedroom has His and Her Closets and spacious enough for King-size bed. The Guest Bedroom is Spacious and inviting. Both Bedrooms have Ceiling Fans. The Full Size Bath is Totally Renovated. There is also access to an attic. The Unit is Sold with a Deeded Garage #121 located directly behind the unit.. Board Requires - $95K income, 20% Down Payment, 750+ Credit Score<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kerri Potestio, Keller Williams Rlty Landmark at 718-475-2700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwT25lS2V5JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1MU0xJTlktMzMxNTU0NyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Welcome home to Fleetwood View! This beautiful 2-bedroom apartment checks all boxes! With North and West exposures, this apartment is bright with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy meals in the stunning renovated eat-in kitchen featuring quartz counters, tiled backsplash, SS appliances (refrigerator water is double-filtered), under cabinet lighting, garbage disposal, updated wiring, and a plethora of storage. Living room offers abundant space to entertain and adjoins flex space used as a home office. Each bedroom is generously sized: one with dual custom closets and the other with dual closets (one is cedar). Steps to Fleetwood Metro-North station, shopping & restaurants. Maintenance does not include STAR ($176.75/mo). Entire building will get new windows beginning 6/28. Extra storage and bike storage available on site. Small pets may be allowed with Board approval (no dogs). Owner has parking spot in lot across the street that is transferrable to buyer for remainder of 2021.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jody Helmle, RE/MAX Distinguished Hms.&Prop at 914-346-8255</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwT25lS2V5JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1MU0xJTlktSDYxMTI2NTMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

NYPD in search of trio responsible for shooting outside full Bronx playground

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (THE BRONX, N.Y.) The New York City Police Department said a group of men fired weapons near a Bronx playground on Saturday, according to PIX 11. The trio of men was walking northbound on University Avenue, near the Morton Place Playground, when officials said two other men left the playground's basketball court. As a result, two men in the group pulled out guns and shot at least nine bullets at the men who had exited the park.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx events calendar

1. R&B Sunday’s Girls Need Love Edition; 2. Booked & Busy 3.0; 3. Dogs Barked & Over 500 Bronxites howled for action! When & Where was this?!; 4. BronxRockets Run/Walk Group; 5. En Foco, Inc. Presents "In Between Yesterday Today and Tomorrow";
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Bronx

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bronx: 1. Jr/Mid Sales Account Manager ($60k base, $100k+ OTE); 2. Client Support Manager; 3. Shipping, Receiving, Logistics (SRL) Associate; 4. 3 Month Temp to Perm AR/Billing Admin. Assistant 18.00-21.00 Per Hour; 5. Urgent Hiring - Shipt Shopper; 6. Hindi/Urdu Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 7. Calling all Certified HHAs in NJ for Union and Morris County! $17.00 per hour, Weekly Pay!; 8. Retail Merchandiser; 9. HR Recruitment Management; 10. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring;
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Bronx

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bronx: 1. Professional Insurance Advisor (Work from Home); 2. Flooring Estimator; 3. Operations Representative - Transport; 4. Retail Merchandiser; 5. Dedicated Driver-Flex; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Night - Earn $1,200-$1,500/Week; 7. Solo OTR CDL-A Driver; 8. CDL - A DRIVER/WAREHOUSE; 9. Driver Class A CDL; 10. Straight Truck Driver;
Bronx, NYNew York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for Washington Manor at 1969 Washington Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Washington Manor Apartments, an eight-story residential building at 1969 Washington Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx. The development yields 46,976 square feet and is designed by OCV Architects. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $39,120 to $77,340.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Bronx

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bronx: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. Flooring Estimator; 3. Personal Assistant to Performing Artist; 4. Customer Support Specialist; 5. Administrative Assistant for Kitchen Showroom and Construction company; 6. Inside Sales Representative; 7. Portuguese Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 8. Shipt Shopper (part-time, seasonal); 9. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On; 10. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver;