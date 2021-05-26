Family-run business honored with street co-naming ceremony on Arthur Avenue

(George Etheredge/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) A family-owned business was honored with a street renaming ceremony Wednesday in the Bronx's Little Italy in Belmont, where it has served the community for over 100 years, according to News 12.

The Teitel Brothers family was honored with the street renaming taking place right outside their grocery store at 2372 Arthur Ave.

"I feel like this is once-in-a-lifetime honor, and I'm very proud and very thankful that we were chosen and I'm sure my parents would be very happy," Gilbert Teitel said.

The family's American history goes back to 1912 when two Jewish-Austrian brothers moved to the city, according to News 12.

"This is a remembrance of what it was like for us and my father and my uncle and my brothers. What they went through," Teitel said.

Gilbert runs the business with his sons — Jean, Eddie and Michael — and they will now see their family name etched on the corner of East 186th Street and Arthur Avenue through the new sign that reads Teitel Brothers Lane.

The family first opened their business 106 years ago at the same location where they built relationships with their customers over the years.

"Teitel Brothers [store] is synonymous with customer service and although some of us may be very rough around the edges, they know that we're not going to hurt them," Jean Teitel said.