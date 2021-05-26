Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Longtime former Virginia Sen. John Warner dies at 94

Posted by 
National News Alert
National News Alert
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oITcY_0aBzGWHd00
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(RICHMOND, Va.)  Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, who served in the U.S. Senate for three decades, died Tuesday at 94, according to CNN.

The Republican who served from 1979 up until his retirement in 2009, first served in the US Navy during World War II and in the Marines during the Korean War. 

He would later serve as a Navy secretary to President Richard Nixon from 1972 to 1974.

Warner's military experience led him to be one of the most respected authorities in Washington on the military and on national security issues, even serving as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. 

Democratic Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine shared their thoughts on Warner's death on Twitter.

View All 138 Commentsarrow_down
National News Alert

National News Alert

126K+
Followers
1K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news from coast to coast.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Warner
Person
John Warner
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Richard Nixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#The U S Senate#Cnn#Republican#The Us Navy#Marines#Democratic#President Richard Nixon#Secretary#Richmond#Korean War#Armed Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Senate
News Break
World War II
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia to receive $15 million in federal funding for affordable housing, Sens. Kaine and Warner announce

Local and state housing authorities in Virginia will receive $15,627,024 in federal funding, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Thursday. The funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and aim to increase Virginians’ access to affordable housing. The money was awarded through the federal Emergency Housing Vouchers Program and authorized by the American ...
Congress & CourtsFree Lance-Star

COMMENTARY: Sen. John Warner was a champion of Chesapeake Bay

The front-page articles in Virginia mourning the passing of former Sen. John Warner were rightfully long on superlatives. Sen. Warner was described as an “unmatched leader,” a “giant,” and a “dear friend.” To me, he was all that and more. His reputation as a political maverick was well-documented. He was...
Roanoke County, VAGoDanRiver.com

The lost grace of John Warner

When former U.S. Sen. John Warner passed away last week at age 94, there were many tributes about how Warner represented a bygone era of politics that was less polarizing and more, well, gentlemanly. We use that term advisedly because Warner was not one to run an old boy’s club....
Culpeper County, VACulpeper Star Exponent

EDITORIAL: Remembering John W. Warner, 'a consummate statesman'

”Politics be damned! Let’s consider what’s best for the men and women of this great state and their families and children.”—U.S. Sen. John Warner, R-Va. In February 2004, Virginia’s senior senator held a news conference in Richmond to announce support of a package of tax increases, boosts in fees and budget cuts to improve schools, health care and transportation. The Republican backed the sweeping $1.4 billion proposal pushed by a Democratic governor, which ultimately cleared the GOP-controlled General Assembly after a bruising battle.
Virginia StateDaily Times

RIP John Warner, a bipartisan Republican

John Warner, a Republican who served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years and died May 26 at 94 in his home state of Virginia, said this about his Democratic colleagues: “We had political disagreements and fought on the Senate floor. But at day’s end we shared a drink, talked as friends, and we found common cause, solving problems and serving the American public.”
Stafford County, VAFree Lance-Star

ROB HEDELT: Statesman John Warner made an impression

Several different scenes popped into my head last week when I learned that former U.S. Sen. John Warner had died. One was from decades ago and happened in Lexington while I was a student at Washington and Lee University. The vision is locked in memory of him coming into a school building with Elizabeth Taylor on his arm.
Congress & CourtsFalls Church News-Press

Beyer Issues Statement On Passing of John Warner

U.S. Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) issued the following statement earlier this week on the passing of former U.S. Senator John Warner:. “John Warner was a great American who served his country in World War II, the Korean War, and as Navy Secretary, and served Virginia in the Senate for thirty years. I am proud to have been his friend, and he was instrumental in my career and in those of so many others. John’s bipartisan spirit that put country and Commonwealth over party epitomizes what Virginians want in their leaders, and his fair mindedness and generosity were legendary. He was a lovely man, and I will miss him.”
Arlington County, VAInside Nova

During Senate career, John Warner went 3-for-5 in Arlington

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. John Warner, the five-term Republican U.S. senator from Virginia who died May 21 at age 94, won the Arlington vote three times – 1984, 1990 and 2002 – but fell short twice. In 1978,...
Congress & CourtsLaredo Morning Times

John Warner's legacy and today's Senate

WASHINGTON - Today's Senate could learn a lot from the legacy of John Warner. The former Virginia Republican senator, who died Wednesday at 94, was hailed by many for his moderation, but his most important streak was his independence. Over 30 years in the Senate, Warner set a tone with...
Congress & CourtsImperial Valley Press Online

RIP John Warner, a Republican who worked across the aisle. Imagine that.

John Warner, a Republican who served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years and died Wednesday at 94 in his home state of Virginia, said this about his Democratic colleagues: “We had political disagreements and fought on the Senate floor. But at day’s end we shared a drink, talked as friends, and we found common cause, solving problems and serving the American public.”
Congress & Courtshamptonroadsmessenger.com

Warner & Kaine Resolution Honoring the Life and Legacy of Senator John Warner Unanimously Passes Senate

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved a resolution introduced by U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) honoring the life and legacy of former Secretary of the Navy and United States Senator from Virginia, John Warner (no relation). The resolution is also cosponsored by Sens. Jack Reed (D-RI) and Jim Inhofe (R-OK), the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Politicswfirnews.com

Gov. Northam issues statement regarding the death of Sen. John Warner

From Governor Today Governor Ralph Northam released the following statement on the passing of former U.S. Senator John Warner:. “Virginia, and America, have lost a giant. As a sailor, a senator, a statesman, and a gentleman, former U.S. Senator John Warner spent his life in public service. A World War II veteran of the Navy, he served as Secretary of the Navy, led the Senate Armed Services Committee, and was a respected voice in Washington on military affairs.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Sen. Warner protecting independent workers

Sen. Mark Warner has decided to stand with Virginia’s independent workers by refusing to sign onto the PRO Act. As one of those independent workers, I thank Sen. Warner for not backing down. I started driving with Lyft in Fredericksburg over three years ago to supplement my income from my...
York County, VADaily Press

Letters for June 5: Sen. John Warner ‘will always be affectionately remembered’

Re “Warner ‘had the touch’” (Our Views, May 27): I had the pleasure of meeting and speaking with the late U.S. Sen. John W. Warner while he was in Virginia Beach at an event endorsing my cousin, Will Sessoms, for reelection. Knowing my Navy background, my cousin called me over to meet him. Surrounded by admirers and supporters, the senator made me feel like I was the only person in the room. We had a strong common bond in that we both had been enlisted and commissioned officers.
Virginia StateRoanoke Times

Polman: John Warner, a politician who worked across party lines. Imagine that.

John Warner, a Republican who served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years and died Wednesday at 94 in his home state of Virginia, said this about his Democratic colleagues: “We had political disagreements and fought on the Senate floor. But at day’s end we shared a drink, talked as friends, and we found common cause, solving problems and serving the American public.”
Congress & Courtsponcacitynow.com

Sine Die Adjournment by Sen. Bill Coleman

Another legislative session is in the books, along with around 550 bills that will become law within the year. Last week, I discussed the budget and the tremendous financial investments that will be made in our core state services in the upcoming fiscal year that begins on July 1. Some of the highlights include historic funding for classrooms, restoring all agency cuts made last year due to the pandemic and low energy prices, tax relief for all Oklahomans and businesses, and significant investments in economic diversification efforts.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: That time in France when Sen. John Warner hoisted me on his shoulders. And no one took a photo.

Remember back a long, long time ago, before the cellphone and the selfie, before Instagram and TikTok, way back when not every photo-worthy memory was preserved in a photo? It was during those Dark Ages that I met John Warner, the longtime Republican U.S. senator from Virginia who died a few days ago. The year was 1984, and I was a reporter at the Orlando Sentinel, dispatched to Normandy to ...