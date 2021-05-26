Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Seattle Eats: Pike Place Chowder

Posted by 
Vee Eats
Vee Eats
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDjMc_0aBX9H3y00
Vee Eats

When you are in Seattle, you must try out the chowder in the city! I've heard endless compliments on how delicious Pike Place Chowder is and wanted to try their chowder flights. Located at the Pike Place Market, you can find the original flagship location on Post Aly Lane. Regardless of the time, there is always a line that wraps around the restaurant but it actually goes pretty fast and they have plenty of outdoor seating outside. They have a bunch of clam chowders and I wanted to try all of them so I decided on the chowder flight and a lobster roll. You order first then find seating outside and wait until they call out your number when it is ready. Since the line goes fast, this was more of a 'eat quickly then leave' type of place. They weren't kidding when they said it's the world's best clam chowder. It is way better than the ones I had in San Francisco or Monterey. I wish I could take some home with me instead of ordering online which they do offer shipping all over the state.

For the chowder flight, it came with their classic New England Clam, seafood bisque, smoked salmon, and crab and oyster chowder. I was a bit disappointed in the size of the flight since it seems like very small cups for the amount you pay for. You get a decent size of sourdough bread and oyster crackers to pair with it. My favorite of all time was the New England Chowder! Everyone says it's the best, and I can see why. It has a creamy and warm texture that leaves you all happy and tingly inside. This was hands down my favorite but the others weren't bad. My rating in order from most favorite to least: New England clam, crab and oyster, smoked salmon, and seafood bisque.

I also got the Maine lobster roll since you have to try one when you are in Seattle. While it was good, I felt that it was overpriced for a small roll and not worth the $23 I paid for. I wasn't overly impressed, and it tasted bland to me. They were generous in terms of the amount of lobster you get but just stick with the clam chowder instead and it tastes better.

Overall, I would come back to Pike Place Chowder in a heartbeat. If they had a location in the Bay Area, I would honestly go there every week just to get their delicious and comforting clam chowder. It is the ultimate chowder and nothing I had before even comes close to how amazing it is. Highly recommend this place when you are in the city!

Vee Eats

Vee Eats

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
104
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow me as I share my passion and opinions about food and travel as a native in the Bay Area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England Clam Chowder#Lobster Roll#Food Drink#Smoked Salmon#Ordering Salmon#Pike Place Chowder#The New England Chowder#Seafood Bisque#Clam Chowders#Endless Compliments#Post Aly Lane#Line#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Los Angeles Eats: Bumsan Organic Milk Bar

If you are looking for an Instagram-worthy ice cream place to check out and beat the upcoming summer heat, you must check out Bumsan Organic Milk Bar in Koreatown. Located on S Western Ave, Bumsan has a small parking lot in the back. It is an adorable ice cream shop where it was smaller than I expected. Their menu is quite small and they rotate the ice cream flavors throughout the week. Most of the ice cream usually comes in their signature vanilla-flavored cones with different color sprinkles. If I didn’t see this place all over Instagram, I probably wouldn’t have known about it. After hearing great things, I am happy to confirm that Bumsan is a solid ice cream place and is slowly making it to the top of my list.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Los Angeles Eats: In-sīt Coffee

If you are a huge fan of beautiful Korean cafes, I have just the coffee shop recommendation for you. Located in Buena Park in an Asian plaza, In-sīt Coffee is probably one of my favorite places I visited during my time in Southern California. After looking at the pictures on Yelp, I wanted to check out In-Sit because of how cute their cups are since they come in small pitchers! Their menu has a great selection of drinks for the coffee lover but they also have breakfast and brunch items like avocado toast, salmon bagel, salads, and more. All the ingredients they used are high quality and they make everything in front of you. I can see this place popular for people to study at or hang out with friends before the pandemic. In-sit currently has outdoor seating and you can also order delivery or takeout.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Disneyland Eats: Oga's Cantina for Alcoholic Drinks

Oga Cantina is one of the few places in Disneyland where you can order drinks from at the Disneyland Park instead of California Adventure. Located in the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, this was a very coveted place and you have to make reservations before you go in. If you check often, you can find open spots if people cancel. Unfortunately, they are currently temporarily closed but make sure to keep an eye out for when it opens since they are rolling out their opening process. Oga’s Cantina has the typical bar vibe but something that stands out is a robot DJing which is something you don't see often. Disney's attention to detail with everything is insane - the interior feels like I stepped into another world. You can only order 2 drinks each which is the maximum per person. If you are not a fan of alcohol, there are also some drinks where they offer mocktails so you can still enjoy the ambiance and drinks.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Vee Eats

Seattle Eats: Xi’an Noodles for Hand-Pulled Noodles

Hand-pulled noodles are one of my most favorite dishes and every time I come to Seattle, I always have to stop by Xi’an Noodles for authentic hand-pulled noodles! I found Xi'an Noodles on Yelp randomly when I came to visit. Before the pandemic, you used to be able to order and pay first, then grab a table with a number. However, they are now focusing on takeout and you can order online for pickup or call in. Focusing on Xi’an cuisine, they have a great selection of items on their menu ranging from things like their house specialties, street foods, rice noodles, and of course their noodles with soup or without soup. You can get hotpot or mala tang here which is a dry hot pot since there was an ingredients/sauce station. Most of the items start at $10 but their starter items are under $10.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Berkeley Eats: TP Tea

When TP Tea opened up in Berkeley a few years ago, I was very excited since the only place you used to be able to get it was in San Jose which is quite a drive. Located in downtown Berkeley near the campus, you’ll find this boba shop on the street with Cream Ice Cream and Super Duper Burgers. There is not a lot of street parking around the area so you can either find a parking lot nearby or park further away. They have a good drink selection ranging from tea lattes, flavored tea, their mango series, cheese crema, milk tea, and they also offer non-caffeinated drinks. The majority of the drinks are over the $5 price range and can cost more if you get additional add-ons. My recommendations are usually pearl milk tea and strawberry milk tea. The drinks came out rather quickly and there are only about 5-6 tables in the entire shop but has been closed off during the pandemic. You can also order online by downloading their app if you want to beat the line.
Concord, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Concord Eats: Sushi Momoyama

If you are looking for a place that has affordable sushi in Concord, Sushi Momoyama is a great place to check out if you are in the neighborhood. During the pandemic, they were only available for takeout but now there is indoor dining. It gets busy during dinner time so make sure to come early! Before the pandemic, the wait for two people was around an hour, and there's not a lot of room to wait beside the front so I would assume it is probably busier now with the limited seating. There's a parking lot outside, but the plaza is quite sketchy so I would recommend hiding or keeping your belongings with you. Sushi Momyama has an extensive menu with classic Japanese items like sushi rolls, rice plates, nigiri, sashimi, appetizers, and more. I ordered the beef sukiyaki and the meal usually comes with a complimentary side of salad and miso soup. Each time I've been here, the chef gave us a complementary roll for free before the pandemic although I am not sure if they are still doing this now. It was usually test rolls they were thinking of adding to the menu which is very kind of them. The ambiance is pretty chill and the food takes a while to come out but it is understandable since everyone is doing the best they can as they adjust to the current situations.
Alameda, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Alameda Eats: i-Tea for Mango Sago and Boba

As a foodie, I have pretty much tried all the boba shops in Bay Area unless there are new ones that opened recently. One of my favorite all-time shops in the Bay Area is I-Tea in Alameda. Compared to the one in Oakland, there are plenty of tables so you can sit down and hang out with friends whereas the Oakland location is a small shack located in Chinatown with barely any space to hang out. Before the pandemic, their happy hour is from 8-10 pm which is usually their peak time. The drinks would cost $3 and snacks are $3.50, with some exclusions like their M series although they might have halted it during the pandemic. The line is always long and takes a while for the orders to come out so I would suggest calling ahead or making an online order. For the price range, the drinks average around $4 which isn’t too bad since I have seen some places charge $6 and up recently. Located in the parking lot with Walgreens, there is free parking in the back or street parking in the front which is convenient.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Vee Eats

Las Vegas Eats: Gäbi Coffee & Bakery

If you are looking for a super cute Korean cafe, Gäbi Coffee & Bakery is a great spot to check out in Las Vegas located off the strip. My friend and I came on a Friday afternoon after finding this place on Yelp. Don't be surprised when you see the exterior of the cafe since it looks like a large dungeon door - it only adds to the charm of the place and I loved that it was different and unique. The interior is next level since it is decked out in every nook and corner of the shop. I've been to Korea and went to plenty of cute cafes and this is comparable to them! Honestly, I would say whimsical would be the perfect word to describe it. Every corner is decorated with antique couches and chairs. One of my favorites was the chairs that look like a birdcage or the back area where there are stairs to a small book area where people can enjoy or read a book. I've been here twice and my experience has been positive each time and would recommend this place to others.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Berkeley Eats: 900 Grayson for Chicken & Waffles

If you’re looking for a great chicken and waffle place, 900 Grayson is a nice place to try in Berkeley!. I admit I wasn't dying to try out this place since I find the concept of chicken and waffles a bit strange. How can something savory and sweet be paired so well together?! Since 900 Grayson has such great reviews, I decided to pop my chicken and waffles cherry here! Located in Berkeley, they do not have their parking lot so you will have to find street parking. If you come during the weekdays, it’s not too bad but gets especially crowded during the weekends. They currently have indoor dining but come early since this isn't a very big restaurant. 900 Grayson is a great spot if you are looking for brunch with your friends or a cute date spot to check out. On their menu, they have a great selection of appetizers, burgers, breakfast items, and more but I will be focusing on their chicken and waffles in this review. I ordered the 'Demon Lover' which is your typical chicken & waffle with the option to choose either maple syrup or gravy. I decided on the syrup and my friend chose the gravy so we can try both.
San Leandro, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

San Leandro Eats: Hanoi Chicken Noodle

I've heard about this place for months and finally got the chance to check Hanoi Chicken Noodle out in San Leandro. Located in a plaza, there is plenty of parking so you don’t need to fight to find parking or locate it on the street. They currently have indoor dining but I didn't see any outdoor dining. You can also call ahead to place your order so you can pick it up instead of dining in. Upon visiting the restaurant, I was surprised to see how modern this place is; unlike your standard Vietnamese restaurant since I thought it was a mom-and-pop shop!
Oakland, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Oakland Eats: Champa Garden

If you’re looking for a great place for Southeast Asian food, Champa Garden is one of my favorite restaurants in Oakland! Located in a residential area in East Oakland, you’ll have to find street parking since they do not have their lot. During the pandemic, there is still no indoor or outdoor dining and you can only order online or phone ahead for pickup. While you don’t get the experience of dining in, their food-to-go is just as delicious so make sure to stop by and support Champa Garden.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

San Francisco Eats: Surisan for Korean-Fusion Brunch

Surisan is on my list of top brunch restaurants to visit when you are in the city. Before I tried this restaurant, I had heard of great reviews about this place before the pandemic and was very intrigued to try their menu. Located in the North Beach/Ghirardelli Square area, they have a beautiful outdoor seating area which is perfect during the summertime as people are more excited to do outdoor dining than indoors. Surisan has weekday brunch from 10 am to 2 pm and longer hours during the weekend from 9 am to 3 pm. They close during the afternoon to prepare for dinner and are open from 5-9 pm. I have never tried their dinner menu but will have to make another trip back out to try since their brunch and dinner menus are very different. If you do not want to dine in, you can also call in to place an order for to-go or delivery.
Alameda, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Alameda Eats: Dragon Rouge for Vietnamese Food

Located in the plaza just past the Park Street bridge in Alameda, Dragon Rouge has been my favorite for years! I've been here probably more than 10 times and tried most of the items, especially their appetizers and desserts. Dragon Rogue is more on the fancier side for Vietnamese fusion restaurants but it has a beautiful view and dining on the waterfront. They are currently open for indoor and outdoor dining so make sure to stop by for a delicious meal. With so many dishes on the menu, I will be featuring my favorites:
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

San Francisco Eats: Cocobang for Late Night Korean Eats

If you’re looking for delicious Korean food for late-night munchies in the city, Cocobang is my go-to place after a night out for some comfort food. Before the pandemic, I used to frequent this place quite often after hitting the bars and clubs since this place usually opens past midnight and into the early AM. There have been times when I come around 2:00 AM and the wait will be 50-80 minutes according to the Yelp waitlist so make sure to put your name down before you arrive! Things might have changed a lot during the pandemic though. Cocobang is currently open for indoor dining but you can still call ahead to place an order for takeout or order online for delivery. Since this place is located in the Union Square/Lower Nob Hill area, there is no parking so you can find street parking around the area or find a parking lot. The restaurant is also pretty small and due to the limited seating during the pandemic, make sure to come early to secure a table if you want to try their delicious Korean food.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Oakland Eats: Homeroom for Gourmet Macaroni & Cheese

Homeroom is one of the places you have to try where you are in Oakland! If you are looking for a place that serves gourmet and fancy macaroni and cheese, Homeroom is the one. I can guarantee that I always come to Homeroom at least once a year because their dishes are delicious and are the ultimate comfort food. Specializing in macaroni and cheese, it is located in the Temescal neighborhood. They do not have a parking lot so find residential or street parking. Beware of where you park since there is always broken glass near cars around the area. Depending on the time and day, the line can get long. I've been here multiple times and had to wait for a minimum of 20-30 minutes for a party of two. You can opt for the communal area, outside patio, booths, or tables. However, during covid, they are limiting more of the tables and have outdoor sitting with heated lamps in the front. They also have Homeroom To Go right around the corner where you can order for pickup and delivery.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Rock a Little Travel

24 Hours in Seattle

If you have yet to experience America's Pacific Northwest then you must plan a visit to Seattle. Seattle has so much to offer first time visitors, no matter your interests. Those into the outdoors will love all the local parks and waterfronts in the region.
Seattle, WAwashingtonbeerblog.com

Pike Brewing announces a new partnership with SHG

Pike Brewing joins a team of iconic Northwest businesses. Seattle’s iconic brewery continues to focus on the future with new investments from Seattle Hospitality Group and Ethan Stowell Restaurants. When Charles and Rose Ann Finkel started Pike Brewing Company in 1989, they imagined creating a brewery that would last for...