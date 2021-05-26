Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Castro Valley, CA

Build Your Own Ramen Bowl in Castro Valley

Posted by 
Vee Eats
Vee Eats
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J47ot_0aBU5bNV00
Vee Eats

There have been more Asian restaurants opening in Castro Valley and I was excited to find a ramen shop that you can customize. Located on Redwood Road and Castro Valley Boulevard, this is a location with tons of other restaurants but Ramen 101 stood out to me. They currently have indoor and outdoor dining but you can also order takeout or delivery from all the third-party delivery apps. The concept behind this restaurant is similar to a fast-food ramen restaurant where you can build your ramen bowl from scratch. From choosing the ramen soup base, spice level, protein, and toppings, everything is customizable and up to the person ordering. They also order a variety of Japanese street snacks like takoyaki which are octopus balls, spam musubi, chicken kaarage, and more.

For my experience, I originally came here when they first opened back at the end of 2019 and didn't have too many expectations. I went for the black garlic medium spicy chashu tonkotsu ramen. The ramen wasn't bad but there wasn't any depth in the flavor. As for the noodles, I felt like they didn’t use fresh noodles since it was overcooked and too soft. The black garlic option doesn't include a soft-boiled egg but I somehow received one. The egg was supposed to be soft-boiled but it was leaning more towards hard-boiled so it was disappointing. However, I was able to try them again during the pandemic and can tell everything has been improved and the quality is much higher. The broth is more rich and flavorful and loved how this was a completely new experience from my first time. I am glad that I tried it again and cannot wait to come back. There are rarely any places in the Bay Area that I have been to where it allows you to build your ramen bowl from scratch.

Ramen 101 has about 8-9 tables available and a counter if you want to sit by the kitchen although there is now more limited seating due to the pandemic. The staff was welcoming and friendly and the food came out rather quickly. The pricing for a bowl of ramen wasn’t too bad as well. I would say it was about $12 for a bowl and appetizers ranges from $5 - $8 depending on the item you choose. Overall, I would recommend you trying this place if you want to build your own bowl of ramen.

Vee Eats

Vee Eats

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
104
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow me as I share my passion and opinions about food and travel as a native in the Bay Area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Castro Valley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ramen Shop#Takoyaki#Fast Food#Food Drink#Ramen Noodles#Chicken Soup#The Soup#Asian#Castro Valley Boulevard#Fresh Noodles#Chicken Kaarage#Toppings#Japanese Street Snacks#Outdoor Dining#Octopus Balls#Spice Level#Spam Musubi#Scratch#Seating#Redwood Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Los Angeles Eats: In-sīt Coffee

If you are a huge fan of beautiful Korean cafes, I have just the coffee shop recommendation for you. Located in Buena Park in an Asian plaza, In-sīt Coffee is probably one of my favorite places I visited during my time in Southern California. After looking at the pictures on Yelp, I wanted to check out In-Sit because of how cute their cups are since they come in small pitchers! Their menu has a great selection of drinks for the coffee lover but they also have breakfast and brunch items like avocado toast, salmon bagel, salads, and more. All the ingredients they used are high quality and they make everything in front of you. I can see this place popular for people to study at or hang out with friends before the pandemic. In-sit currently has outdoor seating and you can also order delivery or takeout.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Los Angeles Eats: Bumsan Organic Milk Bar

If you are looking for an Instagram-worthy ice cream place to check out and beat the upcoming summer heat, you must check out Bumsan Organic Milk Bar in Koreatown. Located on S Western Ave, Bumsan has a small parking lot in the back. It is an adorable ice cream shop where it was smaller than I expected. Their menu is quite small and they rotate the ice cream flavors throughout the week. Most of the ice cream usually comes in their signature vanilla-flavored cones with different color sprinkles. If I didn’t see this place all over Instagram, I probably wouldn’t have known about it. After hearing great things, I am happy to confirm that Bumsan is a solid ice cream place and is slowly making it to the top of my list.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Disneyland Eats: Oga's Cantina for Alcoholic Drinks

Oga Cantina is one of the few places in Disneyland where you can order drinks from at the Disneyland Park instead of California Adventure. Located in the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, this was a very coveted place and you have to make reservations before you go in. If you check often, you can find open spots if people cancel. Unfortunately, they are currently temporarily closed but make sure to keep an eye out for when it opens since they are rolling out their opening process. Oga’s Cantina has the typical bar vibe but something that stands out is a robot DJing which is something you don't see often. Disney's attention to detail with everything is insane - the interior feels like I stepped into another world. You can only order 2 drinks each which is the maximum per person. If you are not a fan of alcohol, there are also some drinks where they offer mocktails so you can still enjoy the ambiance and drinks.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Berkeley Eats: TP Tea

When TP Tea opened up in Berkeley a few years ago, I was very excited since the only place you used to be able to get it was in San Jose which is quite a drive. Located in downtown Berkeley near the campus, you’ll find this boba shop on the street with Cream Ice Cream and Super Duper Burgers. There is not a lot of street parking around the area so you can either find a parking lot nearby or park further away. They have a good drink selection ranging from tea lattes, flavored tea, their mango series, cheese crema, milk tea, and they also offer non-caffeinated drinks. The majority of the drinks are over the $5 price range and can cost more if you get additional add-ons. My recommendations are usually pearl milk tea and strawberry milk tea. The drinks came out rather quickly and there are only about 5-6 tables in the entire shop but has been closed off during the pandemic. You can also order online by downloading their app if you want to beat the line.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Vee Eats

Seattle Eats: Xi’an Noodles for Hand-Pulled Noodles

Hand-pulled noodles are one of my most favorite dishes and every time I come to Seattle, I always have to stop by Xi’an Noodles for authentic hand-pulled noodles! I found Xi'an Noodles on Yelp randomly when I came to visit. Before the pandemic, you used to be able to order and pay first, then grab a table with a number. However, they are now focusing on takeout and you can order online for pickup or call in. Focusing on Xi’an cuisine, they have a great selection of items on their menu ranging from things like their house specialties, street foods, rice noodles, and of course their noodles with soup or without soup. You can get hotpot or mala tang here which is a dry hot pot since there was an ingredients/sauce station. Most of the items start at $10 but their starter items are under $10.
Alameda, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Alameda Eats: Monkey Thai

If you are looking for a great Thai restaurant in Alameda, Monkey Thai is one of my favorites if you are looking for a lunch combo that is worth your money. Located on Main Street, they have a parking lot outside. The restaurants used to look like a hole in the wall but they seem to have gone through some renovations which make it look more modern. I love visiting here for their lunch combos since it comes with an appetizer, a variety of entrees to choose from, a choice of meat, jasmine, or brown rice (doesn't come with it if you choose a noodle entree), and a drink. They have a great selection since you can choose from items like pad thai, pad see ew, garlic noodles, curry, and more. With the protein, the more expensive options are shrimp and seafood but you can still stay within the $13 range with just chicken, pork, beef, or tofu.
Concord, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Concord Eats: Sushi Momoyama

If you are looking for a place that has affordable sushi in Concord, Sushi Momoyama is a great place to check out if you are in the neighborhood. During the pandemic, they were only available for takeout but now there is indoor dining. It gets busy during dinner time so make sure to come early! Before the pandemic, the wait for two people was around an hour, and there's not a lot of room to wait beside the front so I would assume it is probably busier now with the limited seating. There's a parking lot outside, but the plaza is quite sketchy so I would recommend hiding or keeping your belongings with you. Sushi Momyama has an extensive menu with classic Japanese items like sushi rolls, rice plates, nigiri, sashimi, appetizers, and more. I ordered the beef sukiyaki and the meal usually comes with a complimentary side of salad and miso soup. Each time I've been here, the chef gave us a complementary roll for free before the pandemic although I am not sure if they are still doing this now. It was usually test rolls they were thinking of adding to the menu which is very kind of them. The ambiance is pretty chill and the food takes a while to come out but it is understandable since everyone is doing the best they can as they adjust to the current situations.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Oakland Eats: Chai Thai

Chai Thai has been my go-to for a few years now if I am craving Thai cuisine. Located on International Boulevard in East Oakland, they do not have a parking lot so you have to find street parking around the area. They currently have indoor dining but not outdoor dining. If you would like to avoid dining in, they also accept phone orders and you can order online for takeout and delivery. The ambiance of the restaurant is very chill and home-like, filled with cute statues and decorations. It makes you feel as though you are in a different era and makes the food much more enjoyable.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Seattle Eats: Pike Place Chowder

When you are in Seattle, you must try out the chowder in the city! I've heard endless compliments on how delicious Pike Place Chowder is and wanted to try their chowder flights. Located at the Pike Place Market, you can find the original flagship location on Post Aly Lane. Regardless of the time, there is always a line that wraps around the restaurant but it actually goes pretty fast and they have plenty of outdoor seating outside. They have a bunch of clam chowders and I wanted to try all of them so I decided on the chowder flight and a lobster roll. You order first then find seating outside and wait until they call out your number when it is ready. Since the line goes fast, this was more of a 'eat quickly then leave' type of place. They weren't kidding when they said it's the world's best clam chowder. It is way better than the ones I had in San Francisco or Monterey. I wish I could take some home with me instead of ordering online which they do offer shipping all over the state.
San Leandro, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

San Leandro Eats: Hanoi Chicken Noodle

I've heard about this place for months and finally got the chance to check Hanoi Chicken Noodle out in San Leandro. Located in a plaza, there is plenty of parking so you don’t need to fight to find parking or locate it on the street. They currently have indoor dining but I didn't see any outdoor dining. You can also call ahead to place your order so you can pick it up instead of dining in. Upon visiting the restaurant, I was surprised to see how modern this place is; unlike your standard Vietnamese restaurant since I thought it was a mom-and-pop shop!
San Jose, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

San Jose Eats: Gen Korean Barbecue

Gen Korean Barbecue is always a staple in my book when I am looking for a delicious all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue. They have a few locations all around the bay area, especially in the South Bay. I usually go to to the San Jose location since they have a parking lot which is convenient but the wait is usually pretty long so make sure to come early and have reservations before you plan on coming.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Vee Eats

Las Vegas Eats: Gäbi Coffee & Bakery

If you are looking for a super cute Korean cafe, Gäbi Coffee & Bakery is a great spot to check out in Las Vegas located off the strip. My friend and I came on a Friday afternoon after finding this place on Yelp. Don't be surprised when you see the exterior of the cafe since it looks like a large dungeon door - it only adds to the charm of the place and I loved that it was different and unique. The interior is next level since it is decked out in every nook and corner of the shop. I've been to Korea and went to plenty of cute cafes and this is comparable to them! Honestly, I would say whimsical would be the perfect word to describe it. Every corner is decorated with antique couches and chairs. One of my favorites was the chairs that look like a birdcage or the back area where there are stairs to a small book area where people can enjoy or read a book. I've been here twice and my experience has been positive each time and would recommend this place to others.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Berkeley Eats: Happy Lemon for Salted Cheese Milk Tea

After hearing all the hype about cheese tea, I had to try it out, and luckily there are plenty of Happy Lemon locations all over the Bay Area. This location is located in downtown Berkeley which is close to the Bart station as well as the UC Berkeley campus. As I was curious about what the cheese tasted like, the workers were extremely nice and made a sample of tea with salted cheese for me to try. Most boba places don't do this - so I was really happy that they did and appreciate the effort. I also love the interior design of this boba shop since it is filled with colorful colors and they have fruit designs everywhere. Happy Lemon has a sign with their popular drinks so I decided on A2 which is the black tea with salted cheese. You get a cute lemon sign with a number on it for the order. There is also a large TV that shows the progress of your drink.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Berkeley Eats: 900 Grayson for Chicken & Waffles

If you’re looking for a great chicken and waffle place, 900 Grayson is a nice place to try in Berkeley!. I admit I wasn't dying to try out this place since I find the concept of chicken and waffles a bit strange. How can something savory and sweet be paired so well together?! Since 900 Grayson has such great reviews, I decided to pop my chicken and waffles cherry here! Located in Berkeley, they do not have their parking lot so you will have to find street parking. If you come during the weekdays, it’s not too bad but gets especially crowded during the weekends. They currently have indoor dining but come early since this isn't a very big restaurant. 900 Grayson is a great spot if you are looking for brunch with your friends or a cute date spot to check out. On their menu, they have a great selection of appetizers, burgers, breakfast items, and more but I will be focusing on their chicken and waffles in this review. I ordered the 'Demon Lover' which is your typical chicken & waffle with the option to choose either maple syrup or gravy. I decided on the syrup and my friend chose the gravy so we can try both.
Alameda, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Alameda Eats: i-Tea for Mango Sago and Boba

As a foodie, I have pretty much tried all the boba shops in Bay Area unless there are new ones that opened recently. One of my favorite all-time shops in the Bay Area is I-Tea in Alameda. Compared to the one in Oakland, there are plenty of tables so you can sit down and hang out with friends whereas the Oakland location is a small shack located in Chinatown with barely any space to hang out. Before the pandemic, their happy hour is from 8-10 pm which is usually their peak time. The drinks would cost $3 and snacks are $3.50, with some exclusions like their M series although they might have halted it during the pandemic. The line is always long and takes a while for the orders to come out so I would suggest calling ahead or making an online order. For the price range, the drinks average around $4 which isn’t too bad since I have seen some places charge $6 and up recently. Located in the parking lot with Walgreens, there is free parking in the back or street parking in the front which is convenient.
Alameda, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Alameda Eats: Dragon Rouge for Vietnamese Food

Located in the plaza just past the Park Street bridge in Alameda, Dragon Rouge has been my favorite for years! I've been here probably more than 10 times and tried most of the items, especially their appetizers and desserts. Dragon Rogue is more on the fancier side for Vietnamese fusion restaurants but it has a beautiful view and dining on the waterfront. They are currently open for indoor and outdoor dining so make sure to stop by for a delicious meal. With so many dishes on the menu, I will be featuring my favorites:
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

San Francisco Eats: Surisan for Korean-Fusion Brunch

Surisan is on my list of top brunch restaurants to visit when you are in the city. Before I tried this restaurant, I had heard of great reviews about this place before the pandemic and was very intrigued to try their menu. Located in the North Beach/Ghirardelli Square area, they have a beautiful outdoor seating area which is perfect during the summertime as people are more excited to do outdoor dining than indoors. Surisan has weekday brunch from 10 am to 2 pm and longer hours during the weekend from 9 am to 3 pm. They close during the afternoon to prepare for dinner and are open from 5-9 pm. I have never tried their dinner menu but will have to make another trip back out to try since their brunch and dinner menus are very different. If you do not want to dine in, you can also call in to place an order for to-go or delivery.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Oakland Eats: Homeroom for Gourmet Macaroni & Cheese

Homeroom is one of the places you have to try where you are in Oakland! If you are looking for a place that serves gourmet and fancy macaroni and cheese, Homeroom is the one. I can guarantee that I always come to Homeroom at least once a year because their dishes are delicious and are the ultimate comfort food. Specializing in macaroni and cheese, it is located in the Temescal neighborhood. They do not have a parking lot so find residential or street parking. Beware of where you park since there is always broken glass near cars around the area. Depending on the time and day, the line can get long. I've been here multiple times and had to wait for a minimum of 20-30 minutes for a party of two. You can opt for the communal area, outside patio, booths, or tables. However, during covid, they are limiting more of the tables and have outdoor sitting with heated lamps in the front. They also have Homeroom To Go right around the corner where you can order for pickup and delivery.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

San Francisco Eats: Cocobang for Late Night Korean Eats

If you’re looking for delicious Korean food for late-night munchies in the city, Cocobang is my go-to place after a night out for some comfort food. Before the pandemic, I used to frequent this place quite often after hitting the bars and clubs since this place usually opens past midnight and into the early AM. There have been times when I come around 2:00 AM and the wait will be 50-80 minutes according to the Yelp waitlist so make sure to put your name down before you arrive! Things might have changed a lot during the pandemic though. Cocobang is currently open for indoor dining but you can still call ahead to place an order for takeout or order online for delivery. Since this place is located in the Union Square/Lower Nob Hill area, there is no parking so you can find street parking around the area or find a parking lot. The restaurant is also pretty small and due to the limited seating during the pandemic, make sure to come early to secure a table if you want to try their delicious Korean food.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Vee Eats

Oakland Eats: Yokee Milk Tea in Uptown

I have been on the hunt for a place that makes fresh fruit teas and milk teas instead of using powder or syrup to flavor their drinks. Upon exploring the Uptown neighborhood, I was surprised to find a small boba shop called Yokee Milk Tea. Located right next to LunchBox, Yokee Milk Tea has a variety of drinks specializing in milk and fruit teas. Their menu is split into different items like coffee, fresh fruit teas, cheese mousse drinks, milk tea, volcano drinks, etc. They were closed for quite some time during the pandemic so I am glad to see that they are back and open again. Since the shop is so small, you must order then wait outside as they are preparing the drinks. It used to be a long line out the door since all the corporate people working around the area would stop by for lunch but even during the pandemic, there is still a decent wait to place an order and receive the drinks. The drinks also take some time to come out even if there is no line. Since it is a small space, there is usually only one or two workers at a time so expect a wait. You can find street parking right outside on Franklin Street.