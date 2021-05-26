Cancel
Houston, TX

City of Houston: Olivera Jankovska appointed as New Director of Mayor's Office of Education

Marisol Gallagher
On Wednesday, May 19, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the appointment of former UNICEF USA spokesperson Olivera Jankovska as the new Director of the Mayor's Office of Education.

"Olivera is an excellent choice to lead my Office of Education. Her diverse experience and proactive, determined personality will be an asset at a time when our schools particularly need innovation and flexibility. Ms. Jankovska is empowered to coordinate, communicate, and collaborate with stakeholders to bring about real change and impact for our students," said Mayor Turner.

Jankovska was a UNICEF USA spokesperson in the Southwest region. She is also a non-resident fellow at Rice's James A. Baker III Institute for Public Policy's Center for Energy Studies. In addition to that, she is a children's books author who speaks eight languages. During her work as a UNICEF USA spokesperson, she helped improve the agency's education, advocacy, and influence in transforming the children's lives.

Born and raised in Kriva Palanka, Macedonia, Jankovska received her bachelor's degree in agricultural business from the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences. Before completing her degree in the US, she was awarded a scholarship to Perrotis College in Thessaloniki, Greece. She later received her master's degree from Virginia Tech University, majoring in applied and agricultural economics.

The Mayor's Office of Education was established in 2016 and aims to improve the collaboration of local schools, community colleges, and universities with the city of Houston. Since its creation, the office has helped children to gain career experience whether through internships, apprenticeships, or job opportunities.

As the successor of Juliet Stipeche, director Jankovska will assume office immediately.

Journalist. I believe in H-Town, Rockets, Lone Star Football and God.

