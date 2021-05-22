newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Here's What the Vaccine Passport Ban Means for Florida Businesses

Posted by 
Joe Duncan
Joe Duncan
 2 days ago

Going foward, you can't ask for proof of vaccination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXH4I_0a89Tc9N00
Florida State Government

A policial kufuffle kicked off early this month when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 2006 (SB2006), otherwise known as the Emergency Management bill. Among other things, the bill bans so-called "vaccine passports" in the State of Florida. Now, if you're anything like me, as you watched the bickering back and forth on the subject, you probably sat and wondered to yourself, "What on earth is a vaccine passport?"

The FL.gov site says, of the bill:

The bill takes aim at arbitrary lockdowns, vaccine passports and enhances emergency preparedness for future emergencies. Governor DeSantis also signed Executive Orders 21-101 and 21-102 suspending all local emergency orders until July 1, 2021, at which point local orders will be permanently invalidated pursuant to SB 2006.

So let's unpack this. First, when you get vaccinated, you'll be given a card with your vaccination status. If you get one shot only (from a single dose vaccine), the card will let you know that with a sticker placed on the front of it. If you need two shots, you'll get two stickers, one for each dose.

Now, of course nobody is banning these little cards.

The vaccine passports ban essentially makes it illegal for private businesses to require proof of vaccination before patrons enter their premises. And this extends to educational institutions as well.

Schools can't require proof of vaccination in order for the students to attend.

It also provides a sweeping ban on local ordinances that try to impose such laws, so let's say the City of Orlando tries to enact legislation that makes requesting to see someone's vaccination status legal, or even required, those local ordinances would be nullified under SB2006.

As Governor Ron DeSantis' press release states:

SB 2006 will ensure that neither the state nor local governments can close businesses or keep students out of in-person instruction at Florida schools, except for hurricane emergencies, and caps all local emergency at seven-day increments.

SB2006 was signed May 4th but it isn't slated to take effect until Jully 1st, 2021. However, those executive orders serve as a stopgap between the two dates, meaning the law is effective immediately.

If you're a Florida business owner, you can't require proof of vaccination status from anyone in exchange for your business services. This has put many business owners in the hot seat, as they scramble to deal with the fact that they're now responsible for keeping patrons safe while being stripped of the power to effectively curtail the spread of the virus at their establishment.

There's no quid pro quo. You can't say, "I'll let you onto my business property if you show me proof you show me proof that you've been vaccinated."

Combine this with the legislation signed earlier this year, legislation that states that all local mask ordinances are nullified, the decision now rests with each and every individual business in Florida whether they want to require masks from everyone as a safety precaution or just take the risk of allowing everyone n the premises unmasked.

Here in the Greater Orlando Area, many businesses have finally dropped mask policies or they've made them suggestions. Publix, the large grocery chain (with some of the most phenomenal subs in all of Florida, as you well know) has stated that vaccinated patrons are able to shop mask-free; SB2006, however, strips Publix of the ability to determined if you've been vaccinated or not.

With the new CDC guidelines, Disney, Sea World, and Busch Gardans have all similarly dropped their mask mandates for patrons attending their amusement parks outdoors.

Norwegian Cruise Lines, along with a few others, have threatened to no longer make the state a stop in their cruise trips, citing fears that an outbreak on their ships could be catastrophic for those who attend.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fired back that Florida would "fill the void" if the ship companies did just that. And now the debate intensifies over vaccine passports, even though it's officially law in the State of Florida.

The end of the pandemic is (almost) here in Florida and I think most of us Floridians can't wait. We're excited to finally return to a normal life before all of this began.

The takeaway is this: if you're a business owner in Florida, it's up to you what you want to do with your own establishment, but keep in mind, it's illegal to require proof of vaccination in exchange for the entrance to your property.

View All 271 Commentsarrow_down
Joe Duncan

Joe Duncan

Orlando, FL
574
Followers
90
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

From Los Angeles, California, I write informative pieces about a variety of issues, from relationships and sexuality to philosophy and life's big questions. Life isn’t a series of many moments, but one moment that is always changing. | Catch me at: https://twitter.com/JoeMDuncan |

 https://twitter.com/JoeMDuncan
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Emergency Preparedness#Government Policies#Legal Status#Cdc#State Of Emergency#Senate#Emergency Management#Sb 2006#Sea World#Norwegian Cruise Lines#Floridians#Vaccine Passports#Vaccination Status#Legislation#Vaccinated Patrons#Proof#Florida Schools#Private Businesses#Executive Orders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Disney
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Publix
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

What On Earth is Going on With the Water in Winter Springs, Florida?

"The smell is horrendous," some residents said, as the city of Winter Springs, Florida scrambles to find out what's going on with a water crisis that the city is yet to get to the bottom of. At the beginning of this year, a Channel 9 exclusive investigation found that over 10,000 gallons of raw sewage had been dumped or leaked into a private lake in Winter Springs that killed countless fish. The smell was described as something out of your nightmares. That was back in January of 2021.
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Florida Statestarvedrock.media

Florida, Seminoles agree to cut casino-style online offerings from gaming pact

(The Center Square) – Hold your bets on online casino gaming being legal in Florida anytime soon outside one of the Seminole’s seven casinos. Even before lawmakers had convened Monday to vet 13 gambing-related bills – including a 30-year pact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida – during a scheduled three-day gaming special session, any hope that servers on tribal lands could digitally extend casino-style games to non-tribal pari-mutuel operations was dashed.
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis’ gambling deal means billions for Florida, but is it enough?

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ deal-making skills are getting a test. DeSantis inked a $500-million-a-year gambling agreement with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which is expected to generate at least $2.5 billion during the first five years of the deal. Some lawmakers, though, think the state could have done better, given how much gambling the Seminole Tribe will get to control. “This is the dream deal ...
Florida StateFrankfort Times

Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature opened a special session on Monday to consider an agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the Seminole Tribe that could legalize sports gambling and bring the state billions of dollars in revenue. The session opened little more than two weeks after...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Florida reports 2,482 new COVID-19 infections, 19 more resident fatalities

Florida added 2,482 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday to bring the total to 2,292,004. With 19 more fatalities, the number of resident deaths now totals 36,075. With a population of about 21.5 million, about one in 9 people in the state have now been infected. That number is closer to one in 10 nationally and one in 48 worldwide.
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Online poker dropped from Florida gambling deal

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida agreed to drop references to online casino games from a new gambling deal, alleviating concerns that the agreement could turn cellphones into mobile slot machines. A provision of the gambling deal included a “miscellaneous section,” outlining that Florida would negotiate in...