Portland, OR

5 Great Coffee Shops In Portland To Check Out This Summer

J.R. Heimbigner
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jv1bH_0a7ygrUQ00
Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Portland is a coffee town and there are a lot of amazing places to grab some really great coffee.

When my wife and I were first married, we were lucky enough to live in downtown Portland. While I grew up in rural Washington state, my wife had grown up in the Portland suburbs. This was a fantastic adventure for me to live downtown.

While living downtown, I began to experience some of the most amazing food, coffee, beer, and environments Portland has to offer. It was a beautiful season of life.

While it has been a little while since I have lived in Portland, one of my favorite things to do when I am in town is check out different coffee shops. On my next trip, I have a shortlist of coffee shops that I want to check out around the Portland area that inexpensive but highly rated.

Since summertime is just around the corner and Covid restrictions are starting to relax these coffee shops can be a great way to reconnect with the city and get out and enjoy life again.

5 Inexpensive But Highly Rated Coffee Shops In Portland

If you are like me and you want to get out and try a lot of different coffee and coffee shop vibes, you don't want to break the bank on it. Especially, if you are in town for a trip and already are spending money on other things, a less expensive coffee crawl is likely.

Check out these coffee shops!

La Perlita - Pearl District

Not often do Pearl District and inexpensive go hand in hand. However, when it comes to this great little coffee shop, it is well worth it. They are open daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and brew Reforma Coffee. It is definitely a place to check out and here is what people are saying about it:

La Perlita doesn't just have great coffee, they have a one of a kind experience and that's what makes it so remarkable.” - Yelp Reviewer

Ovation Coffee and Tea - Pearl District

I must admit, I have been to this place before and it is located close to one of the parks in downtown Portland. We love to stop in here, get a treat and some coffee, and then spend the afternoon in the park with our kids. They are open daily from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM and are worth dropping in. Here is what others say about them:

This place is a small jewel box in the Pearl serving delicious Moroccan Mint Tea, great coffees and pastries. The handmade scones are always sold out before lunch. Outdoor seating. Adjacent to Field Park. Entrance Overton St. - Yelp Reviewer

Tov - Hawthorne District

This eclectic spot is definitely an exciting place to check out. The coffee looks great and they tout it as authentic Egyptian coffee. This will be a fun place to check out as it is in a double-decker bus too. Everything about this shop sounds amazing. Here are what people are saying about it:

TŌV is amazing. I think it is actually going into my top 10 cafe list from around the world competing with the likes of Cafe Gerbaud in Budapest, cafe Florian in Venice, & the Chai spot in Sedona. - Yelp Reviewer

Saint Simon Coffee - Irvington

Open daily from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM this is your morning coffee stop on the way to work, church, or school. They brew great handcrafted coffee and have wonderful-looking treats to brighten your morning. Here is what others are saying about them:

The coffee here is seriously good. I tend to be pretty picky about coffee, and this shop delivers in all the ways I expect. They serve Coava coffee, which is one of my favorite roasters in town. - Yelp Reviewer

Dead Stock Coffee - China Town

This is another fun coffee shop that I will definitely want to check out. They boast "snob-free coffee" which from the pictures and what I have read must be damn good. It looks like a fun place and a lot of people seem to love this place. Here are what they are saying:

Seriously the best coffee I've ever had. The shop is super cute and aesthetic, with Japanese influences and a proclaimed love for sports sneakers. - Yelp Reviewer

Final Thoughts

There are tons and tons of great coffee in Portland, but these five spots have something special about them aside from the coffee which will make you want to go back for more. In fact, I have these places mapped out so we can visit friends and have great coffee experiences too.

What is your favorite place in Portland? Why is it your favorite?

