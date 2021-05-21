newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Children Now Make Up the Majority of Chicago's New COVID Cases Compared to Other Age Groups

Posted by 
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.
 2 days ago

Despite children from infancy to 17 years old accounting for the greatest number of new COVID-19 cases in Chicago, the good news is they aren’t being hospitalized or dying from the virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpuNf_0a7IuVmG00
While kids make up the highest percentage of any age group for new COVID infections, they aren't being hospitalized or dying from the virusYahoo

During the last week, according to reports, children made up the majority of Chicago's daily COVID cases. Recent data indicates those in the infant to 17-year-old age group are now making up the most coronavirus cases in the city when compared to other ages.

However, at the same time, members of this age group are not becoming hospitalized or dying from the virus, according to Dr.Allison Arwady, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner. She said that while there are more cases being found in children at this time, this is likely because of the fact that children 11 years old and younger are not currently able to get the vaccine and the vaccine has only been available for a short time for children ages 12 to 15 years old.

"These numbers go down really very much in line with vaccination rates, but we haven't had hospitalizations," Arwady said yesterday."We've averaged zero kids getting hospitalized with COVID, certainly not deaths."

Chicago ‘s average number of daily COVID cases has been reported to be 289, based on a seven-day rolling average. Those between the ages of 0 and 17 are reporting 63 average cases per day in the city. This is the largest number of average cases in any age group in the city. The next highest reported average has been found in the 18- to 29-year-old age group, who are reporting an average of 59 new cases per day.

While we often think of children as being the most vulnerable to negative effects from illnesses and diseases, with regard to what is being found in Chicago for children recently contracting the COVID virus, this is thankfully not the case. In the city, for recent cases involving children in the youngest age range testing positive for COVID, there have been no reported hospitalizations or deaths. For cases involving children in the 18 to 29-year-old group, there have been three hospitalizations reported but no deaths.

In the U.S. children now make up more than a fifth of all new coronavirus cases (based on reports from states that release data by age), according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Just a year ago, child COVID-19 cases made up only around 3% of the U.S. total.

According to Dr. Sean O'Leary, vice chair of the AAP's Committee on Infectious Diseases this is understandable based on several factors including high vaccinations rates among adults and until recently children not being eligible to receive the vaccine, and currently only available to those at least 12 year old.

However, O’Leary says there are also other issues involved in the higher rates of childhood infection. An important one is the spread of variants in particular the B.1.1.7 variant that's become dominant in the U.S. which is more transmissible in everyone including children. However, in adults there is some evidence that the antibodies produced by the vaccines also provide protection against this variant.

Regarding, the low number of hospitalizations and deaths for children, this doesn’t mean that parents should not inoculate their children. O’Leary warns that while COVID is less serious in children than it is in adults, and particularly older adults it's also far from benign.

After the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for that children Chicago opened all city-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites to children ages 12-15.

Arwady says the vaccine is safe for children in that age range. “The news for children for the Pfizer vaccine for children looks really good—safety profile was great, the efficacy profile, meaning how protective the COVID vaccine was, was really good,” she said. “And the part of the study with the volunteers, there were actually no cases of COVID in the children who got the vaccine and no serious side effects.”

See more about this story:

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
125
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Age#Age Groups#Volunteers#Covid#U S Adults#Older Adults#Average Age#Vulnerable Adults#Covid#Aap#Pfizer#Average Cases#Child Covid 19 Cases#Children Ages#Daily Covid Cases#17 Year Old Age Group#Deaths#Average Number#Vaccination Rates#Childhood Infection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Kids
News Break
Politics
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Chicago, ILshorelinemedia.net

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago Journalists Outraged Over Mayor Only Granting Interviews to Reporters of Color

Spokeswoman says Chicago Mayor is only granting interviews to black or brown reporters. Chicago journalists are furious over Mayor Lightfoot’s new policy to only give 1 on 1 interviews to black or brown reporters. Chicago political reporter Mary Ann Ahern tweeted yesterday about Lightfoot’s hallway point in her first term as well as discussing her failed attempts to gain an interview with the mayor.
Illinois StateChicago Tribune

New coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois dip to lowest levels in many weeks

Officials reported 946 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Monday, the lowest since 782 cases were reported March 15. While case counts have been declining, the latest batch resulted from just 33,148 tests, well below the seven-day testing average of 60,895. In addition, COVID-19 data from the weekend tends to trend lower.
Illinois StateKMOV

Illinois drops mask mandate for fully-vaccinated people, following CDC guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Illinois has dropped its mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, aligning with new CDC guidelines that were released Friday. Under the new rules released Monday, people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask or socially distance in most settings. Masks are still required in healthcare settings, transit, schools and among big crowds.
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

New COVID-19 cases drop 26% in Illinois

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,310 new cases. That's down 26% from the previous week's tally of 15,248 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Where You Still Need to Wear Your Mask in Illinois – Even If You're Vaccinated

Illinois has new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that he is issuing an updated executive order that will remove the mask requirement for fully vaccinated residents in most settings and the Illinois Department of Public Health "is rescinding emergency rules in the Control of Communicable Disease Code that enforce masking and distancing for vaccinated people in business settings."
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...