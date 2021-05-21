Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens First Location in Dallas

newsbreak-logo
Dave’s Hot Chicken, the scrappy late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation, today announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant, and first in the state of Texas, located at 14750 Preston Road in Dallas. The new restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, May 28, and will be open seven days a week from 11am until 11pm.

The fast-casual concept specializes in Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy French Fries. Offered at seven various spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken utilizes a proprietary spice blend crafted specifically for its heat level. 

This is the first Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant in Texas, and is part of the company’s nationwide expansion planned over the next three years. The brand began a few years ago as a parking lot pop-up and drew lines around the block, with rave reviews by its fanatic Instagram followers. In the coming years the brand will open a total of ten locations in the Dallas area. 

“Dave’s Hot Chicken will blow your mind! Every Tender is hot, juicy and spicy,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “Our founders started Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer and picnic tables from their backyards just three short years ago.  We are ecstatic to be opening our first restaurant in Dallas!”

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, Arman Oganesyan and best friend Chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, launched Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot pop-up in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Hollywood. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, and movie producer John Davis to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept throughout the U.S. and beyond.  The company has sold the rights to almost 300 franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada and will open an additional 30 to 40 locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.” Additional brand investors include former California First Lady Maria Shriver, Red Sox owner Tom Werner, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan.  

