Why You Might Want To Give Twigs On The South Hill A Second Chance

Photo by Hitesh Dewasi on Unsplash

Maybe I jumped to conclusions after my last visit there, so, I gave it a second chance.

Should you?

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article giving Twigs on the South Hill a bad review. Since then, I have had a lot of feedback... But, I decided to give it a second chance. And I was presently surprised. There are a few things I learned from this new visit and that I think are important for people to know.

So, here is Twigs on the South Hill review part two.

Why I Didn't Like Twigs At First

Sometimes you just want to go out and get some food with your family. So, you pick a random place and head out for dinner since you don't want to cook or you're looking to get out of the house. That's what we originally did.

Well, doing that was a mistake for our family. The food we ordered didn't turn out to be that great, service was subpar, and it felt like a zoo. Long story short, I suggest people steer clear of this place if they want to go out for a casual meal.

This was an unpopular opinion, which didn't surprise me, but I did get some great feedback as to why I should give it a second chance. So, I convinced my wife to let us try something different with going to Twigs, and this is what happened.

Giving Twigs A Second Chance

Sometimes, a restaurant's context is important to keep in mind when dining at that place. This was lost on me and my family when we first stopped in for dinner as a family. And so, it was not an enjoyable experience.

Here is what I learned from going to Twigs for a date night with my wife:

The Drink Menu is Excellent

Okay, last time we went as a family and I got a beer from the tap which wasn't very good. So, we decided to get drinks. My wife and I made sure to get something off of their specialty menu. We didn't do martinis even though they are a martini bar, but I just don't like them.

Our drinks this time around were excellent. In fact, we went for a second drink each because they were so good. And, we left our kids at home.

Select Your Food Carefully

If you want something you can get anywhere, you should pass on it. However, if you grab something that is very specific to Twigs, it is actually really good. We purchased it off of the 'fresh sheet' and it was really, really good.

This is key. The fresh sheet rotates. It is different food depending on the week, season, or even month. If we order there every time, it will be worth our while.

Service and Atmosphere was Better

I don't know if we previously went on an off night to what, but our server was awesome this time around. Quick, attentive, and very personable. We got our drinks and food fast with a quick check-in once we started getting into everything.

Also, the other people around us, including families, were great too. No one venting about their relationship issues, or cursing about this or that, just a calm atmosphere.

Final Thoughts

Honestly, I would say give Twigs a second chance. Maybe not as a family establishment, but as one that will be a great date night place or drinks with friends. This is what I have learned, some places aren't the best for family.

Plus, my wife went for drinks with a friend recently too and she said they had a great time.

So, drinks or dates, head on over to Twigs. Family dining, I would probably encourage you to head go somewhere else. But, that's what you get when you decide to go to a place called Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar.

Do you have places like this you enjoy going to? They are great for dates or drinks, but not for family?