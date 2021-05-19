NYPD seeking men who robbed, shot man in Queens mall parking garage

(Noam Galai/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(QUEENS, N.Y.) The New York City Police Department is in search of a trio of men who were captured on camera as they shot and robbed a man in Queens, according to ABC 7 NY.

The three men, all equipped with firearms, encountered the victim on the roof of the Jamaica Colosseum Mall's parking garage.

Officials report the incident took place Friday, April 30 at 7:10 p.m. at 89-02 165th St.

The victim attempted to leave the scene in his white Range Rover, but one of the gunmen entered his vehicle, stole his wallet and then shot him in the leg, per ABC 7.

The assailants fled from the scene in a gray BMW 5 Series, heading westbound on 89th Avenue.

The 37-year-old victim — left without his ID and bank cards — was transported to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.