Key Moves the Philadelphia Eagles Made to Improve in the Off-season

Eagles Photo by Andreas Barth from Pexels

After the 2020-21 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles self-exploded on national television on more than one occasion. When they made questionable draft picks in 2020, the team fell apart during the season. This year, the Eagles hope to rebound and show they can compete in the National Football League. The team could give Philadelphia fans something to cheer about.

They may not be championship contenders, but they are working to fill in the missing pieces.

After winning the Super Bowl in 2017, the team has barely managed to stay alive in the NFC East. After last season, many teams in the East barely had a pulse to do well in that division.

When the Eagle drafted Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz felt the pressure to perform around an offensive line that changed week after week due to injuries. The Eagles used 14 different offensive lines over the 16 weeks.

After their #1 draft pick, Jalen Reagor was hurt three times in 2020, this didn’t help the Eagles at all.

Doug Pederson was fired as the coach when the season ended.

First-time head coach Nick Sirianni comes in to lead the Eagles this year. Sirianni was the offensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts for three years.

When this happened, there was hope Carson Wentz would rebound the following season.

Under Pederson, the Eagles were 46-39-1 including the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the 2016 second overall pick Carson Wentz that the Eagles traded up only a few years ago, Wentz wanted a change of scenery. Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts and reunited with former Eagles offensive coordinator, now Indianapolis coach, Frank Reich.

The Eagles picked up Indianapolis’ 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional second-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Signed the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner

Jalen Hurts is reunited with former Alabama player DeVonta Smith. Smith played with Hurts in his freshman and sophomore years and had 12 reception, 207 yards for two touchdowns.

Smith led the NCAA in reception (117), touchdowns (23), and receiving yards (1,856).

"I believe me and Jalen will continue the connection that we had [at Alabama]. That's just the confidence in it. If you're not confident in what you're doing, then you're in the wrong business."

Hurts is working to improve his second season with Smith and Raegor as he had a 52% completion rate along with 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Here are all of the plays between the two while they were with Alabama.

Signed free agents

Recently, the Eagles signed Washington Football Team’s all-time sack leader Ryan Kerrigan. After Washington drafted younger players last year, Kerrigan saw little playing time. Kerrigan, 32 years old, had 95.5 quarterback sacks for Washington. Kerrigan caused a lot of damage against the Eagles. He had 13.5 sacks against Eagles quarterbacks which were the most against any team along with the Dallas Cowboys.

"I probably wasn't your favorite player over the past decade, but Eagles fans I'm fired up to be playing for you guys now!”

Kerrigan will rotate with Brandon Graham, Derrick Barnett, and Josh Sweat. He’ll fall under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon who wants his players to read the play first before attacking.

The Eagles have signed former Minnesota Viking safety Anthony Harris. Harris had an off-season with zero interceptions in 16 games and the Eagles hope this was a fluke.

Additionally, the Eagles signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco from the NY Jets.

Other pickups include Defensive Tackle Hassan Ridgeway from the Indianapolis Colts. He’ll be able to fill in for Fletcher Cox and Jason Hargrave when they need a break.

The Eagles picked up running back Kerryon Johnson off of waivers. He previously played for the Detroit Lions.

Recently the Eagles added former Indianapolis Colt player Le'Raven Clark. Clark will find a spot in the crowded ooffensiveffensive tackle position.

One player many thought would be traded was Zach Ertz. Ertz is on the last year of his contract.

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't given a lot of high hopes this year since they are rebuilding. With the current roster, they could be the surprise team in the National League Eastern Division.