Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grafton, ND

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Grafton

Posted by 
Grafton Updates
Grafton Updates
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mg242_0ZgiO1dM00

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty)

(GRAFTON, ND) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Grafton have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Grafton:

1113 W 11th St

Community Health Service Inc.

Phone: 701-352-4048

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

737 W 12th St

Thrifty Drug Stores Inc

Phone: 701-352-1760

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

638 Cooper Ave #3

Walsh County Health District

Phone: 701-352-5139

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Grafton Updates

Grafton Updates

Grafton, ND
13
Followers
82
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grafton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grafton, ND
Grafton, ND
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

What to Make of the CDC's Latest Efficacy Data on Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID Vaccines

It hasn't been a secret that the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are highly effective. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced new data about just how effective the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 9, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss what investors should make of the latest CDC data.
Public HealthPosted by
WFAE

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Teens And Myocarditis: What You Need To Know

It's been a little more than a month since adolescents as young as 12 became eligible in the United States to receive the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, and nearly all reports have been positive: The vaccine is very effective in this age group, and the vast majority of kids experience mild side effects, if any — the same sore arm or mild flu-like symptoms seen among adults who get the shot.
Medical & Biotechmycampbellrivernow.com

J&J vaccines to be given back to company

The 300,000 Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines deemed unsafe by Health Canada will be given back to the company that made it. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Janssen, the company behind the one-dose vaccine, will probably have to make up for the returned doses. However, there may...
Medical ScienceNewswise

For Transplant Recipients, Third Time May Be the Charm for Better COVID Vaccine Protection

Newswise — In a study published today in the Annals of Internal Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they believe that, for the first time, there is evidence to show that three doses of vaccine increase antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID 19 — more than the standard two-dose regimen for people who have received solid organ transplants.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A link between Covid-19 vaccination and a cardiac illness may be getting clearer

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there has been a higher-than-expected number of cases of a heart ailment among young people, most often males, who've recently received their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC says the reports of the ailment are "rare" and that "most patients who received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better."
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

COVID vaccines aren’t generating antibodies for 10 million people in the US alone, including transplant recipients, who take immunosuppressants. What should they do?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. For many people like [Alicia Merritt,] a liver transplant patient who must take immunosuppressants daily to prevent her body from rejecting the organ, the vaccines are proving less effective than for people with normal immune systems, a new study found.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Half of Unvaccinated People in the U.S. Have This in Common, Research Shows

Vaccinations against COVID in the U.S. started rolling out in December to a select group of people, but now, anyone over the age of 12 can get vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 53 percent of the total U.S. population has gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. But, whether it's due to concern about the speed at which they were developed, religious reasons, or political ones, many people have chosen not to get vaccinated. Now, a new survey says half of people who haven't gotten their COVID shot have something in common.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

It's likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to be sure. The authorized COVID-19 shots around the world are all designed to stimulate your immune system to produce virus-fighting antibodies, though the way they do so varies, noted Dr. Kate O’Brien, director of the World Health Organization’s vaccine unit.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia

June 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Wednesday its oral rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz reduced death or respiratory failure in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with pneumonia in Brazil, meeting the study's main goal. Results of the study, which tested the drug in 289 hospitalized adult patients with the respiratory...
Public Healthfirstwordpharma.com

US secures another 200 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that the US government has ordered an additional 200 million doses of its mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine, including the option to purchase other COVID-19 vaccine candidates from the company's pipeline. The deal brings the US government's confirmed order commitment to 500 million doses since the parties signed an initial supply pact back in August, including 110 million doses slated for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021, and 90 million expected in the first quarter of next year.